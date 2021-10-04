MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, today announced the launch of a set of upgrades to its Career Center & Job Board platform. With getting as many people as possible back to work a priority for all, Naylor's first upgrades to its online Career Center solution – the only one endorsed by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) – improve the user interface and enhance the user experience for job seekers, employers and administrators.
"We're excited to announce the new upgrades to Naylor's Career Center & Job Board platform in the coming months," said Scott Conley, vice president of recruitment and staffing solutions at Naylor. "Our first upgrade is the design of our online Career Center, which now provides a more intuitive user experience throughout. The next upgrades in our deliberately iterative process – based on feedback from our customers, partners and peers, as well as job seekers and employers – ensures we're helping meet the evolving hiring needs and goals of associations' workforce development initiatives and improving the overall experience for users."
The redesigned user interface of Naylor's online recruiting platform benefits both job seekers and employers by delivering a more intuitive user experience through a multi-pane approach, which allows users to search for, view and apply to jobs on the same page. Additional improvements coming soon to Naylor's online recruitment platform include:
- An improved job posting and purchasing progression that allows job posters to purchase holistic recruitment marketing campaigns as well as individual job postings, while tracking their progress through each step of the process
- An updated job search interface that improves efficiency and delivers better ROI to employers
- A new, robust resource center that curates Naylor-generated workforce content and association content together to deliver relevant and timely resources for members throughout the many phases of their career
Naylor currently has the largest portfolio of association career centers in the North American market. To date in 2021, more than 1.08 million jobs have been posted via Naylor's Career Center platform (+90% new jobs posted YoY) with more than 555,000 apply clicks (+7% YoY) and 397,000 applications submitted (+8% YoY).
About Naylor
Naylor Association Solutions is devoted to building stronger associations. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Our offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, Association Management Software (AMS) and Member Data Platform (MDP), full-service association management and online learning. Naylor's team supports its clients with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today, Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://www.naylor.com.
