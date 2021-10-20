MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
The state of the association industry is more unpredictable than ever, given the consistently evolving state of communication preferences among associations. Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, surveyed nearly 500 association executives to compile the findings of their 10th Annual Association Communications Report. The report includes in-depth insights on various issues facing the association industry, including preferred communication methods, challenges facing in-person meetings, revenue growth drivers and more.
In the live webinar titled "Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow: 10 Years of Association Communications," Sara Sain, Naylor's director of content & member communications, will present the findings and provide key insights into the report's data, as well as demonstrate how the 2021 findings compare to previous analyses.
Sarah Sain, director of content & members communications at Naylor, is responsible for the overall strategy, leadership and management of Naylor's content department. In her nine years with Naylor, Sarah has provided editorial consultation and content strategy for more than 30 associations across an array of industries. Today, she works closely with a select group of Naylor's association partners to plan, coordinate and produce their print and digital communications. Sarah also serves as writer and managing editor of Association Adviser.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
https://content.naylor.com/2021BenchmarkingWebinar.html?utm_source=GMG&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=BMWebinar21
About Naylor
Naylor Association Solutions is devoted to building stronger associations. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Our offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, Association Management Software (AMS) and Member Data Platform (MDP), full-service association management and online learning. Naylor's team supports its clients with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today, Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://www.naylor.com.
