BOSTON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, a leading global growth consulting firm, has announced today that NBD Nano's InvisiPrint won its New Product Innovation Award for anti-fingerprint coatings in the electronics industry.
The award comes after Frost & Sullivan interviewed several leading manufacturers of anti-fingerprint coatings. Based on the report, InvisiPrint offers several key competitive advantages over existing products in the market, which include 10-times superior strength at hiding fingerprint smudges, fluorine-free attributes, and competitive durability and processing strength.
"NBD is honored to be recognized for our unique ability to help customers in the electronics industry hide fingerprint smudges. Our InvisiPrint solution is poised to become the leading solution in the electronics industry, and we welcome the acknowledgment by Frost & Sullivan," said Miguel Galvez, co-founder of NBD Nano and lead inventor of InvisiPrint.
The Frost & Sullivan award criteria includes technological innovation, market readiness, commercial viability to name a select few. NBD's InvisiPrint addresses each criterion for its unique approach to hiding fingerprints on product surfaces. Furthermore, the anti-fingerprint market has stagnated, lacking new technological developments in recent history. Traditional anti-fingerprint coatings are based on perfluoropolyether technology, which was introduced over 20 years ago. NBD's solution is based on oleophilic technology and offers a brand new way to render fingerprints invisible by matching the index refraction of fingerprints with the glass substrate, as opposed to simply making fingerprint smudges easy-to-clean.
This award confirms NBD's commitment to innovation and collaboration with major consumer electronics manufacturers. "InvisiPrint's counter-intuitive technique is extremely effective at hiding fingerprints," said Nina Smith, NBD's vice president of Global Sales. "This award places InvisiPrint as a benchmark solution in the anti-fingerprint coatings market, and we value the recognition from Frost & Sullivan."
About NBD Nanotechnologies
NBD is a venture backed company located near Boston, MA. NBD focuses on coatings and additives that modify surface characteristics. NBD's broad product portfolio can transform the properties of glass and plastic materials, creating ultra-durable and highly functional stain and microbial resistant surfaces.
About Frost & Sullivan
For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.
Contact:
Peter Shepard
sales@nbdnano.com