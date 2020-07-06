ARLINGTON, Va., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northcross Group (NCG) announced its latest innovative tool, a questionnaire to support the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)— a new U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) process going into effect later this year. DoD will use CMMC to ensure a base level cybersecurity capability across the full Defense Industrial Base supply chain. Certification under CMMC will be required for all DoD vendors to renew or win new contracts starting later this year.
NCG, a leader in cybersecurity services that support companies navigating through vast and complex business challenges while maintaining a business edge, has developed a free online questionnaire as a first step for DoD vendors to determine how they currently measure up to the CMMC model.
The questionnaire helps an organization know where they stand and understand what is needed to achieve their targeted CMMC Maturity Level. "As a DoD vendor ourselves, we understand the challenges of maintaining compliance and seek to provide a way for companies to get a good starting point," said Chris Bender, President of NCG. "We have helped organizations in healthcare, transportation, and banking build cybersecurity programs to meet similar requirements, and know having a good read on their current state is important," added Mr. Bender.
DoD is planning to introduce CMMC Maturity Level requirements in RFP's starting in late 2020. The CMMC model covers basic cybersecurity safeguards required under Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) requirements, along with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) specifications. The CMMC model measures organization with five Maturity Levels to illustrate the level of cybersecurity capabilities.
The NCG CMMC Questionnaire allows an organization to create free accounts to walk through the CMMC Practices and Processes to determine how they might score in the certification process.
Click here to access NCG's CMMC Baseline Questionnaire: www.cmmcquestionnaire.com
For more information on CMMC, please visit DoD's Office of the Under Secretary for Acquisition & Sustainment CMMC site:
www.acq.osd.mil/cmmc/index.html
Northcross Group, with offices in Portland, Maine, and Arlington, Virginia, has been successfully orienting large and small companies through systems integration and cybersecurity for more than a decade. To Learn more about NCG, its products and services visit our website: www.northcrossgroup.com or contact info@northcrossgroup.com