SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nClouds (www.nclouds.com), a provider of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DevOps consulting and implementation services and a managed service provider (MSP), announced today that it has achieved AWS Data and Analytics Competency status. The designation recognizes that nClouds has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in big data-related solutions.
nClouds is a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and a Top 200 Public MSP (ChannelE2E). The company's Data & Analytics Services focus on helping AWS customers transform data into useful analytics for their business. Services include Data Lakes/Data Warehouses, Serverless ETL Automation, and Data Generation for Machine Learning/AI -- all optimized for cost.
"Doing big data on AWS is new territory for many organizations, so we're partnering with our clients to bring expert how-to knowledge and technical skills," said John Jones, CTO, nClouds, and Data & Analytics Services practice leader. "We have the experience to know where the speed bumps are for data governance, data quality, and data reporting issues -- and we're able to deliver impressive cost savings."
"As a result of our collaboration with nClouds, we can offer our customers new insights and services," said Ajay Garg, Head of Engineering at CyberCube, a San Francisco-based Insurtech. "And, we can deliver analytics results faster and at a lower cost. All of this is important to CyberCube's continued growth."
Recent customer use cases include: Design and execute data migration to support rapid business growth and accelerate product performance. Optimize data analytics costs without sacrificing performance. Develop a machine learning model, starting with creating a dataset ready to support machine learning. Automate data prep and analytics. And, implement a data processing pipeline.
About nClouds
nClouds is an award-winning provider of AWS and DevOps consulting and implementation services, and a Top 200 MSP. The company partners with customers to build and manage modern infrastructure solutions that deliver innovation faster. nClouds is a Premier Consulting Partner, Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner, AWS Well-Architected Partner, AWS Marketplace Seller, Authorized Commercial Reseller, and AWS Immersion Days Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN); and has achieved AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Data & Analytics Competency, and AWS Migration Competency status. nClouds is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more info, visit: www.nclouds.com and follow at twitter.com/n_Clouds.