SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today at its Virtual Annual Technology & Business Conference, NCPDP announced its 2021 Champion Award recipients, Ken Hill, R.Ph.; and Charlie Oltman, MBA, CHC. NCPDP's Champion Award recognizes outstanding accomplishments or work to improve patient care by actively supporting NCPDP members and its initiatives. The awards were presented at the live event. Tracy Hill, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing at EHR Data, accepted the award on behalf of her uncle, Ken Hill, R. Ph., who passed away in 2020. Charlie Oltman, R. Ph., was present via livestream to accept his award.
"Ken Hill devoted his life to the pursuit of improving patient care via pharmacy solutions," explained NCPDP President & CEO Lee Ann Stember. "He was actively engaged with NCPDP in developing the telecommunication standard as far back as 1985 when he pioneered the PDX pharmacy solutions. In 1991, Ken's vision resulted in submission and reconciliation services through development of the National Health Information Network (NHIN). Shortly thereafter, Ken and his staff built a standard for ePrescribing way before its time and shared the results with NCPDP. Ken was truly a champion for NCPDP through his engagement and support of our standards and services."
2021 Champion Award recipient, Charlie Oltman MBA, CHC, is currently Program Director for the NCPDP Foundation. Charlie has been involved in NCPDP since 1995 and was Chair of NCPDP in 2012-2013. Stember explained, "Charlie is the model of a Champion! His most recent support and advocacy have focused on coordinating with Johns Hopkins Medicine on the Foundation-funded research pilot of NCPDP's Real-time Prescription Benefit Standard. He has led an aggressive effort to share the positive research findings with the industry to support more widespread adoption of the Standard. Charlie also has been heavily involved in creating and promoting NCPDP's standards-based solution to effect change and create a better system to tackle the opioid crisis and other potential public health crises. He is a passionate advocate for the NCPDP Facilitator Model to drive interoperability, equip providers with real-time, actionable data at the point-of-care, and improve patient safety."
About NCPDP
Founded in 1977, NCPDP is a not-for-profit, ANSI-accredited, Standards Development Organization with more than 1,500 members representing virtually every sector of the pharmacy services industry. Our diverse membership provides leadership and healthcare business solutions through education and standards, created using the consensus building process. NCPDP has been named in federal legislation, including HIPAA, MMA, and HITECH. NCPDP members have created standards such as the Telecommunication Standard and Batch Standard, the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing, the Manufacturers Rebate Standard and more to improve communication within the pharmacy industry. Our data products include dataQ®, a robust database of information on more than 80,000 pharmacies, resQ™, an industry pharmacy credentialing resource, and HCIdea®, an innovative prescriber database that provides continually updated information on more than 2.5 million prescribers. NCPDP's RxReconn® is a legislative tracking product for real-time monitoring of pharmacy-related state and national legislative and regulatory activity. For more information about NCPDP Standards, Data Services, Products, Educational Programs and Work Group meetings, go online at http://www.ncpdp.org or call 480.477.1000.
