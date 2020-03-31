PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to make its knowledge available to a broader audience and on a variety of platforms, the National Cannabis Risk Management Association has launched Chronic Risk, a weekly podcast featuring industry experts and newsmakers.
The podcast, which is available on the Cannabis Radio network, debuted on March 24 with three episodes. The latest episode, released today, features an interview with Troy Dayton, co-founder and chief strategy officer for The Arcview Group, whose network has invested more than $270 million in more than 250 companies
Dayton also serves as chairman of the board of the Marijuana Policy Project and was formerly its chief fundraiser and among its first volunteers when it was founded in 1995. He is a founding and current board member of the National Cannabis Industry Association and he co-founded of Students for Sensible Drug Policy in 1998, which is now on over 300 campuses. Fortune Magazine, Details Magazine, and International Business Times all list Troy in their top 10 lists of the most influential people in the cannabis industry.
The title of the episode is: The Next Generation of Cannabis-Related Businesses. Dayton is interviewed by Rocco Petrilli, chairman of the NCRMA, on the importance of using sound risk analysis when deciding whether to invest in a cannabis business, and the industry's need for risk management strategies. The episode can be downloaded here.
"Troy Dayton is one of the most prominent and long-standing voices in the cannabis industry," Petrilli said. "We are pleased to be able to bring someone of Troy's expertise to our audience."
The goal of Chronic Risk is to examine the cannabis industry from a risk analysis perspective with content and interviews from NCRMA's members and partners. Cannabis Radio is the premier online/podcast radio destination for all things cannabis, targeting activists, enthusiasts, cannabusiness owners, politicians and policy makers.
Petrilli said Chronic Risk will help the NCRMA expand its mission to offer education, support and expertise to the industry on a variety of platforms and on demand. The non-profit organization is also planning to debut an online risk management learning platform in the coming weeks. The first course will focus on cannabis hygiene in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
"We are the only dedicated and focused risk management association in this industry and people look to our organization for guidance and support," Petrilli said. "That is even more important now given the developments of the past several weeks. We are making certain that our content and resources are accessible and aligned to serve our members' needs."
About NCRMA
NCRMA provides a rapidly growing membership with pioneering and innovative risk management and insurance solutions through its expansive list of high-value service partners and offerings. Founded in 2018, the not-for-profit has established itself as the leader in providing cost effective and comprehensive non-traditional risk management solutions to the non-traditional cannabis market. To join, visit https://ncrma.net
