LINCOLN, Neb., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Conference on Weights and Measures (NCWM) announces Weights and Measures Week, March 1 -7, 2021. These dates are designated every year to commemorate President John Adams's signing of the first United States weights and measures law on March 2nd, 1799.
NCWM Chairman Hal Prince of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced his theme for the year, "Measuring Up to the New Normal."
Some of the new normal in commercial weighing and measuring includes taximeters using GPS to measure distance traveled, charging stations replacing fuel dispensers, and ecommerce replacing trips to the store.
"There really is a new normal and we have seen it coming for a while now," said Prince. "Consumer buying preferences are changing and the business community is adapting. There was far less face-to-face interaction with a local merchant, even before the pandemic. But the pandemic has rocketed the move to e-commerce to the forefront!"
As the marketplace evolves, regulators and industry must work together to keep up with those changes through quality standards. NCWM has provided the forum for that cooperative for over a century. "New products, devices and methods of sale are coming into the marketplace as never before, elevating the importance of fair standards and equity in all transactions to an all-time high," commented Prince.
The National Conference on Weights and Measures is a professional nonprofit association of state and local weights and measures officials, federal agencies, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers. NCWM has developed United States weights and measures standards for commerce since 1905. The organization brings the right interests together to keep pace with innovative advancements in the marketplace.
