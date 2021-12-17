LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The GenC (Generation Crypto) event in November was one of the first-ever crypto marketing events. The successful contest was a part of an $800 million ecosystem fund that will continue to run sessions into 2022. Hosted by the NEAR Foundation, the free event helped shape how marketers enter the crypto industry.
Alongside sessions that are stocked full of interesting materials from professionals, there are also contracts that are still available that range from $10,000 to $50,000. The total runs a little over $1 million dollars. There are a few more companies that have joined the first 30 that will also review the proposals and choose their finalist. Contracts are to be sent out post-win, a majority being within the $15,000 range.
Over 50 of the hottest crypto projects are offering up over $1 million dollars in contracts to whoever submits the best pitch that creatively solves their current marketing initiatives. Some speakers that are part of the sessions include Byran Colligan and Minting Music.
Marketers and strategists do not have to have a crypto background, just a passion and knowledge to create fun marketing campaigns and a will to learn more with the sessions.
Pitching and proposals are free to enter, providing strategists with a no-cost opportunity. Some pitches include creating buyer and target personas with a campaign test run on the buyer persona.
The GenC event provides attendees with:
- Contract pitching
- Panel Discussions
- Blockchain for Beginners
- Think Tanks
- Networking Events
The free event continues through December and into 2022 after the holidays. The lineup continues to have great speakers and sessions that will ensure you make the most of 2022 with crypto. Marketing agencies that have been involved in the crypto space will be making appearances throughout the event.
All events will be live-streamed on Generation Crypto's Twitter page, as well as recorded and shared on Generation Crypto's YouTube channel. Generation Crypto's Sessions holds the latest schedule of events.
The NEAR Foundation:
The NEAR Foundation is a non-profit foundation headquartered in Switzerland that is responsible for contracting protocol maintainers, funding ecosystem development, and shepherding core governance of the NEAR protocol. Through simple, secure, and scalable technology, NEAR empowers millions to invent and explore new experiences.
Media Contact
Emma Lombardi, GR0, (407) 920-4857, press@gr0.com
SOURCE NEAR Foundation