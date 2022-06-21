Leading education technology and marketing firm is bringing together enrollment and higher ed marketing leaders and professionals from 48 states and nearly 400 institutions for a free, two-day conference.
LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, Capture Higher Ed is bringing together nearly 1,000 enrollment, marketing and other higher ed leaders and professionals for its two-day virtual conference, INNOVATE 2022. With the theme, "Find Your Balance," the conference — Wednesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 23, 1-4 p.m. — will offer a unique variety of sessions and panel discussions on innovative enrollment and marketing practices.
Higher ed professionals from nearly 400 institutions and 48 states have registered for INNOVATE, which will stream live on YouTube Live, LinkedIn Live, Facebook Live and Twitch.
"Working with thousands of enrollment and marketing professionals, our team has watched firsthand as these roles transitioned into high stakes tightrope acts," says Capture CEO Len Napolitano. "We have programmed this year's INNOVATE conference to provide knowledge from industry experts to help these professionals create strategies with a balanced approach."
The INNOVATE 2022 agenda is bookended by two prominent journalists in the higher ed space. Scott Jaschik, co-founder and editor of Inside Higher Ed, will kick-off the conference with his opening keynote, The Top 10 Issues in Admissions. Closing the conference will be award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author Jeffrey Selingo, who will discuss what he learned as he prepared to write his 2020 book, Who Gets In & Why. During his research, Selingo was allowed to "embed" himself in admissions offices across the country and study the topic of enrollment management as deeply as anyone.
Other sessions during the conference will include:
Running the Rapids: Ed Tech options for Enrollment Management
with Andy Johnson, VP of Enrollment Management, Friends University
More Personalized than Your Grandma's Tomato Sauce with Ben Matthew Corpus, Vice Provost for Admissions and Financial Aid, Florida Polytechnic University and Joe Heltzel, Senior Enrollment Advisor, Capture
Parent Outreach Made Easy with Laura Rudolph, Director of Enrollment Communications, Transylvania University
A Presidential View – Finding the Institution's Balance with Dr. Cindy Gnadinger, President of Carroll University
Panel: Measure the Impact of your Enrollment and Marketing Tech Stack moderated by Rajeev Arora, Capture's Chief Product Officer and featuring Gil Rogers, Executive Vice President for Strategic Partnerships at PlatformQ Education; Dave Higginson, Head of Product Growth at Unibuddy; Carlos Perez, Chief Revenue Officer at Concept3D; Brooke Sterneck, Director of Product at CampusESP; and Rob Carroll, Co-founder and Head of Product at CampusReel
The Convergence of Behavioral and Emotional Intelligence with Joel Bauman, Senior Vice President of Enrollment at Duquesne University; Bob Longmire, President of Longmire and Company; and Chris Harris, Senior Enrollment Strategist at Capture Higher Ed
Go here to see INNOVATE session times and register for free.
