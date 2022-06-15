Almost half of all Side partner companies were featured on the 2022 RealTrends America's Best Real Estate Professionals list

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Side, the only real estate brokerage platform that exclusively partners with the best agents, teams and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique companies, today announced that 195 partner agents and companies — around 46% of all companies on the Side platform — have been named to the 2022 RealTrends America's Best Real Estate Professionals list.

"We're extremely proud — and not at all surprised — to see so many of our partners recognized on the RealTrends list of America's Best Real Estate Professionals," said Guy Gal, CEO of Side. "That so many companies in the Side network were named to this list illustrates Side's commitment to partnering with only the very best agents, teams, and independent brokers in real estate and helping them predictably grow their own companies year over year. Congratulations to the hundreds of Side partners who were honored for this well-deserved recognition."

The 2022 RealTrends America's Best Real Estate Professionals list ranks participating agents and teams by their 2021 transaction sides and volume. To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in closed sale volume. For teams, the minimum this year was 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sale volume.

Notable recognitions include:

  • Individual Side partner agents who made the list based on sales volume averaged $38 million in sales and 32.1 transaction sides for 2021.
  • Small (1-5 agents) Side partner teams that made the list averaged $57.5 million in volume and 45.7 transaction sides.
  • Medium (6-10 agents) Side partner teams that made the list averaged $112 million in volume and 91.7 transaction sides.
  • Large (11-20 agents) Side partner teams that made the list averaged $169.4 million in volume and 178.9 transaction sides for large teams.
  • Mega (over 21 agents) Side partner teams that made the list averaged $417.1 million in volume and 427.8 transaction sides for mega teams.

Of the Side partners that made the list, 16 companies and one individual were also ranked among the top 500 teams in the nation per the RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand, as reported by The Wall Street Journal:

The full list of Side partner agents and companies featured on the RealTrends The Thousand and America's Best Real Estate Professionals lists can be found here.

Unlike traditional brokerages, which require agents to adhere to the brokerage's brand, Side is a brokerage platform that elevates the best agents in the industry as their own distinct brands. Side's platform allows agents to easily manage their transactions from contract to close, saving an average of 4-6 hours per transaction. In 2021, 30% of Side partner brands doubled their production volume year-over-year.

Founded in 2017, Side has grown to serve over 420 partner companies across California, Texas, Florida, Oregon, Washington, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and New York. Of Side's partner companies, over 50% are woman-owned and over 30% are minority-owned. On the strength of its model, Side raised a $150 million Series D round for a valuation of $1 billion; just three months later, the company more than doubled its valuation to $2.5 billion with an additional $50 million in funding.

About Side

Side is the only brokerage platform that transforms high-performing agents, teams and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are agent-owned. Named 2021 Inman Innovator Company of the Year and a Most Innovative Company of 2022 by Fast Company, Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

