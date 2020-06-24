OCALA, Fla., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of nearly $27.9 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions. In total, HiBid hosted 946 auctions from June 15th through the 21st. Throughout the week, an average of approximately 730,000 bidders per day took part, placing bids on over 310,800 lots. For the entire week, HiBid saw an average of approximately 1.2 million bids per day.
June 15th-21st HiBid.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $27,894,492 (USD)
Gross merchandise volume: $52,429,018 (USD)
Lots sold: 310,800
Online-only auctions: 864
Webcast auctions: 82
Average bidders per day: 730,000
Average bids per day: 1.2 million
Currently Featured Auctions
What follows is a sampling of current Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including vintage décor, comic books, office supplies, and coins:
Home Office. Business & School Supplies Auction
Seller: Royal Estate Auctions
Date: June 7th-27th, 2020
Lots: 759
View Auction Items
Rare & Valuable Coin Auction
Seller: Random Coin Auction
Date: June 13th-27th, 2020
Lots: 518
View Auction Items
Jewelry, Coins & Vintage Signs Auction
Seller: The Raines Collective
Date: June 17th-30th, 2020
Lots: 1,419
View Auction Items
About HiBid & Auction Flex
Auction Flex is the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
