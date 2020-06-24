HiBid_Logo.jpg

 By HiBid & Auction Flex

OCALA, Fla., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of nearly $27.9 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions. In total, HiBid hosted 946 auctions from June 15th through the 21st. Throughout the week, an average of approximately 730,000 bidders per day took part, placing bids on over 310,800 lots. For the entire week, HiBid saw an average of approximately 1.2 million bids per day.

June 15th-21st HiBid.com Highlights  
 Gross auction proceeds: $27,894,492 (USD) 
Gross merchandise volume: $52,429,018 (USD) 
Lots sold: 310,800 
Online-only auctions: 864 
Webcast auctions: 82 
Average bidders per day: 730,000 
Average bids per day: 1.2 million

Currently Featured Auctions  
 What follows is a sampling of current Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including vintage décor, comic books, office supplies, and coins:

Home Office. Business & School Supplies Auction 
 Seller: Royal Estate Auctions 
Date: June 7th-27th, 2020 
Lots: 759 
View Auction Items

Rare & Valuable Coin Auction 
 Seller: Random Coin Auction 
Date: June 13th-27th, 2020 
Lots: 518 
View Auction Items

Jewelry, Coins & Vintage Signs Auction 
 Seller: The Raines Collective 
Date: June 17th-30th, 2020 
Lots: 1,419 
View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.comclick here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

About HiBid & Auction Flex 
 Auction Flex is the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

Contact Auction Flex 
 352-414-1947 
sales@auctionflex.com

 

