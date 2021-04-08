MINNEAPOLIS, Apr. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) has achieved OATI webCARES™ WebTrust for Certification Authorities (CA) compliance for the ninth consecutive year. The WebTrust Standards, which include WebTrust for Certification Authorities v2.2.1 and WebTrust Principles and Criteria for Certification Authorities – SSL Baseline with Network Security Version 2.4.1, are managed by Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) of Canada.
By achieving WebTrust compliance, OATI webCARES™ confirms that it complies with stringent, industry CA PKI standards and best practices. WebTrust for Certification Authorities (CA) compliance guarantees that e-commerce transitions, PKI technology, and cryptography are secure and confidential for customers. The WebTrust Seals can be found on the OATI webCARES site, assuring users that OATI webCARES™ follows the best practices applicable to CAs.
"We take pride in maintaining compliance to stringent industry cybersecurity standards year after year," said Sasan Mohktari, President and CEO of OATI. "Through the rigorous WebTrust audit, our customers can continue to be confident that OATI webCARES™ will provide industry-leading customer security and confidentiality."
About OATI
OATI provides innovative solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today's energy commerce and Smart Grid. Serving more than 2,000 customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys and hosts diverse mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (http://www.oati.com) is a leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Pipeline Scheduling, Distribution, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, Telangana, and Singapore. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
Media Contact
Jerry Dempsey, OATI, 763.201.2000, communications@oati.net
SOURCE OATI