BOULDER, Colo., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's very complicated job market, there are millions of job openings and, at the same time, millions of people unemployed. Job seekers are struggling to find work, and companies are struggling to fill positions. To better understand the experience of those currently unemployed, FlexJobs surveyed more than 1,800 people currently out of work to gain insight into their situations.
FlexJobs' Summer 2021 Unemployment Survey revealed that 48% of unemployed job seekers are frustrated in their job search because they are not finding the right jobs to apply to, causing many to rethink the parameters of their job searches. Forty-seven percent are actively looking outside their current career to find employment, the vast majority (85%) are willing to take a pay cut in order to secure a job, and 40% have applied to jobs they think they're overqualified for.
"Obviously this is a very unusual time in the job market, and unfortunately, it's difficult to project when it will stabilize," said Sara Sutton, CEO & Founder of FlexJobs. "Despite the uncertainty, however, the key strategies and tactics to successful job searching do remain the same. I definitely encourage job seekers right now to stay focused on what they can control, such as networking, submitting tailored job application materials, using high-quality job search services, and staying positive in the process," Sutton concludes.
According to the survey:
- 69% of those currently unemployed are out of work as a direct result of the pandemic
- 69% are very actively and consistently job searching; 25% are job searching to some degree
- 42% have been out of work for more than a year
- One-third have used a paid job search service, and 57% have used a free job search service to assist them in their current job search
- On average, about two-thirds of job seekers always, or most of the time, include cover letters, tailor their resumes, and follow up on their job applications
- While 72% have collected unemployment benefits and/or at least one stimulus relief payment, only 13% have postponed job searching because they received these benefits
Despite the seriousness of their job search efforts, as indicated above:
- Nearly half (48%) are frustrated in their job search because they're not finding the right jobs to apply to
- 46% say jobs are too low-paying
- 42% say employers are unresponsive
- 41% say they do not see enough jobs in their preferred profession
- 15% say they haven't applied to any job opportunities in the last month because they haven't found any good opportunities worth pursuing
- 34% haven't secured any job interviews
Given this context, job seekers have broadened their parameters to try and find work:
- 42% of unemployed job seekers say they are open to working in any kind of workplace—in-office, remote, and/or hybrid
- 47% are actively looking outside their current career to find employment, and 35% have considered looking outside their career
- The vast majority (85%) are willing to take a pay cut in order to secure a job; 37% would take a modest pay cut, and 13% are even willing to take a serious pay cut (more than 20% pay cut)
- 36% have applied to jobs they think they're overqualified for, and 56% have considered applying to jobs they think they're overqualified for
- 53% of people currently unemployed say their mental health is worse today than it was before the pandemic
To help job seekers find fulfilling employment, the career coaches at FlexJobs have compiled answers to the top 10 questions they receive about finding remote work, as well as 10 ways job searching has changed in the last decade. Job seekers can also refer to FlexJobs' recent list of the top 50 companies hiring for the most remote jobs so far in 2021 to help guide their job search.
*FlexJobs created the survey, which was promoted to general audiences and its subscribers/members primarily through social media and newsletters. FlexJobs used a multiple choice and multi-select question format via Survey Monkey's online platform. The survey ran from June 8, 2021 to June 28, 2021.
**Demographic breakdown of the 1,800 respondents: Gender: women (62%), men (37%), prefer not to identify (1%); Generation: Gen Z (15%), millennial/Gen Y (41%), Gen X (29%), baby boomer (14%), The Silent Generation (less than 1%); Education: less than a high school degree (5%), high school degree or equivalent (15%), some college but no degree (21%), associate or bachelor's degree (41%), graduate degree (18%); Career level: entry-level (22%), experienced (50%), manager (18%), senior-level manager (10%); Length of unemployment: less than one month (8%), two to six months (28%), seven to 12 months (22%), since the pandemic started (28%), before the pandemic (prior to March 2020) (15%); 43% had children 18 or younger living at home with them.
