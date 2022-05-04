'Nearside Sprout' Enables Users to Incorporate Businesses in Minutes for $199/yr
SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nearside, a neobanking platform built on the belief that starting a business should be easier, celebrates National Small Business Week with the roll-out of Sprout, a service allowing users to incorporate a new business in minutes, and for hundreds of dollars less than is typically required. The tool is the latest example of the company's mission to provide fair financial products to help new entrepreneurs succeed.
"The largest pain point for the sole proprietors in our ecosystem has been learning how to incorporate their businesses, forcing many to seek expensive expert guidance," said Thomson Nguyen, CEO of Nearside. "Incorporating a business is challenging and requires people to navigate long legal requirements checklists, filing documents, requesting an EIN from the Secretary of State, etc. Oftentimes, these websites and forms are extremely difficult to navigate, which is taxing for people who are juggling their work. We're trying to remove the barriers to entry by streamlining the process to make it as simple, understandable and affordable as possible."
U.S. Presidents have issued proclamations announcing National Small Business Week every year since 1963 to recognize the critical contributions of America's entrepreneurs. Nearside's commitment to empowering small business owners combines that same commitment with technology to equip people with the tools they need to turn their financial dreams into reality.
"Many Americans have the dream of owning their own business. We all know how scary and lonely that jump can be, but it doesn't have to be," said Angel Batista, product manager for Sprout. "With Sprout, sole proprietors can incorporate their businesses for a competitive flat rate with no hidden fees or upsells, and let us take care of the rest. The time they save by creating a business with the click of a button translates into time saved and peace of mind."
Sprout is the latest tool within the larger toolkit that Nearside is developing to make starting a business easier. Later this year, the company will announce additional features including website development, Yelp profile launch assistance, and other options to help new business owners go from idea to launch. These next-generation offerings complement Nearside's core financial offerings, which include free business checking, 2.2% unlimited cashback on business purchases in 2022, free ATM withdrawals, small business loans, and discounts on software and tools.
