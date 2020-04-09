UPLAND, Ind., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NearSpace Launch Inc. (NSL) will be delivering its 500th space system for launch in the Summer of 2020. The NSL vision is State-of-art Technology, Service, and Education. NSL is marking this milestone by announcing the creation of a new STEM non-profit to help students achieve their dreams of near space science research in atmospheres and astronomy.
"It is hard to believe NSL has had the privilege of seeing 500 systems and subsystems go into orbit over such a short time period," says Dr Hank Voss, co-founder and Chief Scientist of NSL. He goes on to say, "It has been accomplished in partnership with so many different customers from different industries and the hard work of a dedicated NSL team." The NSL board and employees consist of several professors, teachers, and educators with decades of experience in teaching and space research.
NSL has built satellites and subsystems with Air Force, DoD, NASA, State Officials, Universities and Industry. One recent STEM mission included flying a 60 satellite STEM constellation for school districts in Virginia. Over the past 5 years, NSL has had 100% mission success rate in the rigidized space environment.
The company launched Indiana's first satellite (TSAT) with Taylor University in 2014 with a core mission to improve education and inspire future generations. NSL realizes the best way to grow STEM education is through a new non-profit called NearSpace Education (NSE). NSE will focus on partnering with schools and other education institutions to further project-based learning efforts via classroom labs, high-altitude balloon launches and low-cost ThinSats or CubeSats which will enter space orbit.
Jeff Dailey, co-founder and Chief Engineer of NSL stated, "I am excited that NSE will help and mentor current teachers with engineering support."
About NearSpace Launch, Inc.
NSL manufactures and produces ThinSats, CubeSats, Black Boxes, and Globalstar enabled communication systems (EyeStar radios) for a variety of commercial, governmental, and educational applications. NSL was founded following the successful mission of TSAT with Globalstar. The mission proved a 24/7 effective connection was possible through an NSL EyeStar radio via the Globalstar constellation. NSL has a heritage of 8 FastBus CubeSats, 150+ EyeStar radios, 60 ThinSat and additional sub-systems all excelling in their respective mission tasks. www.nearspacelaunch.com
