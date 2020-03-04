ATLANTA, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebo, an award-winning human-centered agency headquartered in Atlanta, has earned six finalist nominations for the Atlanta Marketer of the Year Awards. One finalist acknowledgment includes Nebo's Senior Director of Project Management, Damon Borozny, being the sole finalist for Project Manager of the Year.
Nebo is being recognized in a variety of categories, including the following awards:
- Damon Borozny: Finalist in Project Manager of the Year
- Buy-rite Beauty: Finalist in Paid Search / PPC
- Brookdale: Finalist in Social Media Campaign
- Rescue Pledge: Finalist in B2B + B2C Visual Branding / Identity
- Arrow Exterminators: Finalist in SEO - Search Engine Optimization
- GSMA: Finalist in Digital Advertising (Online, Website, etc.)
"It's an honor to be acknowledged for our client work, and we are even more excited to celebrate our team member, Damon Borozny, as Project Manager of the Year," said Sarah Christiansen, Nebo's Vice President of Project Management. "Damon brings an undeniable passion to every project he works on, and we are elated to see him be awarded for his achievements."
The AMY Awards celebrate Atlanta's best work in marketing, including innovative strategies, unforgettable campaigns and outstanding professionals across the industry. This year's AMY Awards winners will be honored at the awards ceremony on March 12 at The Foundry at Puritan Mill in Atlanta.
To learn more about the AMY Awards, visit http://www.amyawardsatl.com. To learn more about Nebo and its award-winning projects, visit https://www.neboagency.com/work/.
