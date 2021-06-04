SAN FRANCISCO and SANDHILLS, Neb., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highlights:
- The public is invited to an in-person Cattle Tracking NFT Demo Day at The Wilson Ranch, Sandhills Nebraska, on June 7, 2021
- Live demonstration and presentations by the collaborating technology firms will be featured
- For those who would like to attend, please RSVP to jaclyn@flyingdiamondbeef.com
Fifth generation Nebraska ranchers The Wilson Ranch and Flying Diamond Beef announced that they are hosting a live event on June 7th at Wilson Ranch to launch a first-of-its-kind co-innovation project with technology companies CattlePass, Livestock Labs, Neogen, and Sixgill to create the first suite of advanced technologies for tracking cattle as verified digital assets.
During the event on June 7th, twenty head of Flying Diamond steer will receive an implanted Bluetooth EmbediVet sensor for health tracking and immutable proof of life records from Livestock Labs. Sixgill will also be on site to collect imagery of each steer for processing with its Sense AI Platform and advanced computer vision models for facial recognition and analysis. Prior to Monday's event, Neogen's solution for genomic data identified specific traits of each animal for unique identification.
As the ultimate repository for all these data sources, CattlePass will present its traceability platform. CattlePass' blockchain technology, built on Ethereum smart contracts, verifies all the unique data sources and creates proof of ownership. Each individual animal will be represented as an ERC-721 token, or Non-Fungible Token (NFT) and securely stored in the cattle rancher's/owner's private digital wallet while collecting and adding metadata (health, feed, movement, heartbeat, facial analysis, etc.).
Token owners can share data with permissioned viewers such as inspectors, buyers, vets or processors. Every animal's data record will remain with it through harvest, and a unique QR code will be printed on the beef packaging. Consumers will be able to scan the QR code with any smart device to get select details on that specific animal including proof of identity.
By providing industry producers with this breakthrough financial and regulatory solution, the project participants intend to provide private, secure, immutable proof of ownership and traceability for cattle seamlessly across the supply chain from ranch-to-consumer.
