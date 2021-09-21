SYOSSET, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nebula Academy, a national provider of workforce training programs that includes Full Stack Web Development, Tech Support and Tech Sales, announced their recognition in Newsweek as a Top Coding School in 2021, their new vodcast series Nebula 404, and their partnership with HempsteadWorks to address the growing job market in technology.
Nebula Academy is a workforce accelerator that provides immersive learning programs for workforce readiness in entry-level technology career roles. There are 1.4 million unfilled Computer Science jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As a result, the U.S. faces an unrealized output of 1.6 billion if the Software Developer shortage continues to grow at the same pace. Digital transformation has increased due to COVID-19, which has intensified the gap between talent and business demand.
"Our team is dedicated to making an impact through workforce development training programs", states Laurie Carey, Founder and CEO of Nebula Academy. "We look at each individual, or each organization we work with from a holistic perspective: what are their needs and how can we support their long-term success?"
Nebula Academy combines both soft and technical skills as part of their workforce readiness training, that enables employment for individuals and increases productivity for organizations. Creating positive systemic change cannot be accomplished alone. Through their industry partnerships with Microsoft, Amazon, and Community Partners like We Connect The Dots, Jovia Financial Credit Union, Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreation Center, Council of Thought and Action, and American Association of University Women, together they are able to bring equity in education and a more diverse workforce in tech. Nebula Academy's work with We Connect The Dots and the EDequity.Global brand extends that impact globally.
Newsweek recently released an insight article titled "Why You Should be Looking at a Career in Coding," in which Nebula Academy was announced as one of the top coding schools in the U.S. Nebula Academy stands out with their instructor-led bootcamps for an immersive 4-month full-time or 8-month part-time training program that is delivered both in-person and online. They also incorporate career coaching and industry certiﬁcations within their programs as well as ongoing support post-graduation through employment.
"Not to downplay traditional education, Nebula really prepared me for working in the environment in going through the steps and making me feel confident and comfortable to work in the tech field," says Shamika Earle, an alumnus from Nebula Academy's Software Engineering Bootcamp. "The reason why they hired me was not because I have a bachelor's degree or anything like that, but because I was part of a bootcamp."
The workforce accelerator has released their up-and-coming vodcast series, Nebula 404. This interactive show is ﬁlmed at the state-of-the-art Tiedin Studios, featuring interviews with major sponsors such as Jovia Federal Credit Union, and industry experts from leading tech companies, like Microsoft, and academy alumni, as well as product reviews and demonstrations to bring out the exciting world of technology from Nebula's instructors and guest speakers. Their goal with this vodcast is to inspire and ﬁre-up an interest in technology careers and serve as a resource for educators as well as aspiring students. Episodes will be aired on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on Nebula Academy's YouTube Channel and major podcasting platforms.
"I'm excited to be participating in the Nebula 404 tech segments," says Nicholas Leask, Lead Software Engineer Instructor at Nebula Academy. "Here we'll have the chance to look at technologies which can help individuals learn and expand on their coding experiences."
Nebula Academy is also proud to announce their partnership with HempsteadWorks Career Center to offer workforce development opportunities to those in need in the growing tech economy. New York residents are now able to register and qualify with HempsteadWorks to get a Nebula Academy workforce training program fully funded. More information can be found on NebulaAcademy.com.
