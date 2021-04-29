HANGZHOU, China, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nebula Graph, the leader in the graph database industry, announces today it is open sourcing Nebula Operator, a plugin that helps developers automate the deployment, operation, and maintenance of their Nebula Graph databases on Kubernetes.
Over the past few years, Kubernetes (K8s) has emerged as one of the most used systems for automating deployment, scaling, and management of cloud-native applications. The trend is no different in the Nebula community as more and more developers deploy their Nebula Graph instances on Kubernetes.
The creation of Nebula Operator is a pivotal moment in the evolution of the graph data space. The open source of Nebula Operator is also part of Nebula Graph's vision to simplify and streamline developers' workflow.
From the release of Nebula Graph 2.0 in March to the open source of Nebula Operator, the company never fails to deliver its commitment to ensuring users a secure, high-quality, fully open source graph database suite with rich and innovative functionalities.
"We are very glad to see the open source of Nebula Operator. It is of strategic significance in the evolving journey of the Nebula Graph product suite. It is a stride forward for the Nebula Graph database to embrace cloud nativeness and it has laid a great foundation for the upcoming Nebula Graph cloud service," said Sherman Ye, CEO of vesoft Inc.
Cloud-native Push
Thanks to the surge of remote work in the past year, cloud adoption is at an all-time high—the market size of the cloud industry grew by more than 32% in 2020. As the cloud becomes more and more important to enterprises, the dependence on legacy networking applications is becoming an increasing problem. Thus, a cloud-native approach has emerged as the mainstream for enterprise networking.
Cloud-native applications, including Nebula Graph, are developed native to the cloud and leverage the cloud's scalability and agility. The open source of Nebula Operator further highlights Nebula Graph's determination to join the cloud-native movement.
The scalability of cloud-native applications is accompanied by container orchestration systems like Kubernetes. Built using the Kubernetes Operator pattern, Nebula Operator installs into the Nebula Graph cluster and goes beyond just simplifying the task of deploying and maintenance of Nebula Graph on Kubernetes. It focuses on streamlining all critical operations such as managing and monitoring multiple clusters, changing cluster configuration, and dynamically scaling local storage.
Nebula Operator Overview
In addition to automating all the operational and cluster administration tasks, Nebula Operator focuses on streamlining the entire Nebula Graph on Kubernetes experience. The vision for Nebula Operator is to provide an easy way to orchestrate Nebula Graph on Kubernetes and provide an out-of-the-box solution for stateful Nebula products and solutions on Kubernetes.
Here is an overview of the features that Nebula Operator provides.
Deployment and uninstall: Nebula Operator simplifies the creating and uninstalling process of Nebula Graph by utilizing Kubernetes's Custom Resource (CR) extension. Users can quickly deploy or uninstall a Nebula Graph cluster by simply providing the corresponding CR file.
Scalability: By calling the scalability interface natively provided by Nebula Graph in the control loop, Nebula Operator can scale up or down Nebula Graph clusters by modifying configurations in the YAML file, ensuring the stability of data.
Scheduling options: Nebula Operator provides both default and customized scheduling options designed to guarantee an even distribution of Nebula components within the cluster to achieve high availability.
Workload control: Nebula Operator supports multiple workload control agents, letting users customize advanced features based on their business needs.
Get started
Nebula Graph has always been dedicated to providing developers with a rich getting started experience by packing a lot of powerful features into the open source distribution. Nebula Operator is no different.
In the spirit of openness and transparency, Nebula Graph has made all the source code for Nebula Operator publicly viewable, licensed under the Apache-2.0 License, in the Nebula Operator GitHub repository: https://github.com/vesoft-inc/nebula-operator.
About Nebula Graph
Nebula Graph is an open-source graph database developed by vesoft. It is the world's only large-scale graph database solution with a latency of milliseconds. Companies like Tencent, Meituan, JD Digits, and Kuaishou are already using Nebula Graph to boost their graph data processing capabilities.
About vesoft Inc.
Vesoft Inc. is the creator of Nebula Graph, the world's most capable database for big data analytics discovery. Nebula Graph provides an industry-leading capability of storing and handling billions of vertices and trillions of edges, with just milliseconds of latency.
Vesoft has received the ISO 27001, ISO 9001 certificates from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), which indicate the company's ability to handle information securely and to meet regulatory requirements. Vesoft was in 2020 elected as the leading graph database company of 2020 by the China Center for Information Industry Development.
For more information, please visit https://nebula-graph.io/.
