LOS GATOS, Calif., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo is elated to announce its participation in the third annual Global Payroll Week (GPW) 2020, commemorated from April 27-May 1, 2020, in collaboration with experts from leading payroll associations and heads of payroll departments. The event focuses on elevating the visibility of payroll professionals, providing consultative advice to them, and strengthening the opportunities to improve their skill set through education, training, and networking.
As a key player in the global payroll industry, Neeyamo strongly believes in acknowledging the efforts put forth by global payroll professionals who have been ensuring undisrupted payroll delivery across nations despite the magnitude of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Samuel Isaac, Sr. Vice President of Strategy at Neeyamo, said, "We are excited to sponsor Global Payroll Week 2020 and are thrilled to witness the momentum developed by the event in a short period of three years. It gives us absolute pleasure in working together to spread payroll acumen across the industry and honor outstanding payroll personalities across the world. We call upon everyone to make this event a grand success."
The week-long event will comprise of exclusive webinars, award programs, social media contests, and other engagements that focus on propagating and sensitizing thought leadership on global payroll. In line with this event, Neeyamo is organizing a four-part webcast series titled "Turning Adversities into Advantages" that helps payroll practitioners unlock the true potential of global payroll during testing times, with one of the webcasts being hosted by the Global Payroll Management Institute (GPMI), which is driving several programs itself to promote Global Payroll Week. For more information related to the event, visit https://gpminstitute.com/education-events/global-payroll-week.
About Neeyamo
Neeyamo is a leading platform-based HR solutions provider focused on delivering global HR and payroll services to multinational organizations with operations across a long-tail of countries. With more than 1,700 professionals serving clients across 190+ countries and underpinned by its technology wing NeeyamoWorks, Neeyamo works at the intersection of business and technology to deliver best-in-class HR solutions to global enterprises and create sustainable value to its stakeholders. Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation portfolio of HR products to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. With deep functional and industry expertise, and its breadth of geographical reach, Neeyamo envisions to stand at the forefront of revolutionizing the global HR ecosystem and meet the market-specific requirements including Global Payroll, Benefits, Workforce Administration, Background Screening, and Employee Helpdesk. To know more, visit Neeyamo online at https://www.neeyamo.com/.
Media Contact:
Irene Jones, HRO Evangelist
irene.jones@neeyamo.com
Related Images
neeyamo.jpg
Neeyamo
Neeyamo - A global leader in long-tail HR & payroll