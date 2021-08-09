DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Depending on when their employer processes and sends payments, members can receive direct deposit funds up to two days earlier than expected with one of Neighborhood Credit Union's checking accounts. This benefit is valid on any ACH item, including unemployment and other government checks.
"We're excited to offer a benefit that gives members more flexibility and peace of mind. Our purpose as a credit union is helping our members to be financially successful, and sometimes that success is dependent upon having access to your money sooner rather than later," says Carolyn Jordan, Senior Vice President of Remote Services and Member Development. "Two days may not sound like much, but it can be the difference between making a mortgage payment on time, buying groceries, or avoiding late fees that would further undermine someone's financial progress."
Due to weekends or bank holidays, the posting of ACH items may vary and receiving direct deposit funds early is fully dependent on when the member's employer or the government sends files to Neighborhood Credit Union. For more information, contact Neighborhood Credit Union directly or visit myncu.com/early.
About Neighborhood Credit Union: The oldest credit union in Dallas (chartered April 18, 1930), Neighborhood Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial organization serving people in the state of Texas with current locations in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Ellis counties, as well as the city of Arlington. With locations across North Texas, Neighborhood Credit Union has an assets size of $1 billion and a membership of 56,500 and continues to welcome new members daily. For more information, call (214) 748-9393 or visit myncu.com.
