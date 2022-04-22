Cahoot Fulfillment is partnering with Neighborhood Forest to quickly deliver 50,000 trees to children for Earth Day while minimizing carbon emissions.
BRIDGEPORT, Conn., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cahoot, the leading ecommerce fulfillment provider, announced today that it is partnering with Neighborhood Forest for the second straight year to efficiently distribute trees to children around the U.S. for Earth Day.
Neighborhood Forest is a non-profit that seeks to give every child the priceless joy of planting and watching trees grow. By doing so, they help beautify neighborhoods, put a dent in our carbon footprint, and instill a sense of magic, wonder, and love for the planet in our little ones. They have helped children plant over 100,000 trees since their inception in 2010, but this year will be special: they're gearing up to give out a record 50,000 trees across 46 US states, including Canada.
Cahoot is an innovative ecommerce fulfillment provider that enables online sellers to meet the demands of modern consumers while minimizing their emissions.
Neighborhood Forest and Cahoot share a critical goal: they both seek to battle climate change and improve our environment.
Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is critically important to the world's ability to combat climate change. According to the EPA, the transportation sector is the single biggest contributor to US greenhouse gas emissions, creating 29% of the 6.6 billion metric tons of CO2 equivalent emitted in 2019. Globally, DHL estimates that worldwide freight transport accounts for 8% of total carbon emissions. Unfortunately, ecommerce is a key driving force behind large and rising transport emissions.
Consumers can't get enough of emissions-intensive just-in-time delivery. In fact, the World Economic Forum expects demand for last-mile delivery to soar by 78% globally by 2030. According to logistics professor Alan McKinnon, last-mile deliveries are the most energy-intensive stage of the delivery footprint. With last mile needs set to explode, emissions from ecommerce will rise further in the coming decade.
If the world can't reverse growing emissions from ecommerce, it will be hard pressed to reach its environmental goals. Brands that take Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) seriously need to grapple with the impact of their transportation emissions - and carbon credits won't cut it. Studies administered by the UN suggest that up to 70% of carbon credit offsets do not represent valid greenhouse gas reductions.
Eco-friendly fulfillment services such as Cahoot should be on the shortlist for ecommerce brands that recognize the importance of reducing emissions.
Cahoot's innovative nationwide fulfillment network dramatically cuts down the distance that packages need to travel for their final mile shipping, the least efficient part of the logistics process. By strategically placing inventory across the country, businesses and non-profit organizations alike can deliver items quickly while using sustainable and low-cost ground shipping. This makes Cahoot the perfect partner for Neighborhood Forest, because they minimize the cost and emissions of distributing trees for Earth Day.
Cahoot Founder and CEO Manish Chowdhary elaborates, "At its heart, Cahoot makes ecommerce and shipping greener. Ground shipping produces 85% less CO2 emissions and costs up to 50% less than air cargo. It's a win-win for the planet, the merchant, and the end consumer whenever we optimize an order!"
With more than twice as many Neighborhood Forest trees set to go out this year than last year, those emissions savings add up quickly.
Vikas Narula, Founder of Neighborhood Forest, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Cahoot. Together, we're enabling even more families across the US to make the world greener with the additional fulfillment capabilities that Cahoot brings. Best of all, we're doing it affordably and sustainably with ground shipping."
Want to get involved with a fantastic organization that's dedicated to helping make our planet greener? Go to https://www.neighborhoodforest.org/
ABOUT CAHOOT
Cahoot provides eCommerce order fulfillment services that power nationwide 1-day and 2-day deliveries at the lowest cost by design. Cahoot offers lower fulfillment fees because it enables merchants to fulfill for other merchants. Despite the low price, Cahoot's service offers the highest SLA in the industry thanks to its top-class merchant fulfillment partners and robust software. Contact Cahoot to learn more about how they can boost your store's profitable growth.
ABOUT NEIGHBORHOOD FOREST
Neighborhood Forest was founded in 2010 by Vikas Narula. When he was a college student in the early 1990s at Maharishi International University (Fairfield, Iowa), he learned of a free tree project started by David Kidd of Ohio. Vikas and his college friends adopted the program and gave away tens of thousands of trees to schoolchildren across southeast Iowa. What began with four schools in Minneapolis has grown to over 800 schools, libraries, and youth groups in 46 states across America and Canada. Neighborhood Forest's goal is to reach every child in North America and, eventually, the world.
Media Contact
Manish Chowdhary, Cahoot, +1 2033676841, sales@cahoot.ai
Garima Kumar, Cahoot, 2036251111, gkumar@cahoot.ai
SOURCE Cahoot