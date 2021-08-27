ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act (a $900 Billion COVID 19 relief bill) in December of 2020, it included $25 Billion in appropriations to the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program. This much-needed lifeline was funded directly to State Governments and Tribal Communities to assist households that were unable to pay rent and utilities due to the pandemic.
Neighborly Software currently has 81 "Neighbors" (clients) utilizing our software for the first round of ERA funding, including the two largest State programs. The allocation of our Neighbors represents 21% of total Treasury ERA funding. With its rapid increase in demand, Neighborly Software has adapted and evolved into a solution that is best in class for the enrollment, administration and reporting of Treasury emergency assistance programs.
"Neighborly Software is doing amazing things with their ERA Program software. It is by far one of the easiest applications to use and implement in my 40-year career. The Neighborly Software team are utmost professionals, outstanding with their assistance, extremely responsive, and made implementation as seamless as possible," commented David Smith, Director of Financial Services, Henry County, GA.
In March of 2020, as part of the American Rescue Plan, Congress allocated an additional $21.6 Billion to ERA funds and created the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). The purpose of the HAF is to prevent homeowner mortgage delinquencies, defaults, and foreclosures. Since the announcement, Neighborly Software has yet again recalibrated its robust platform to encompass the unique requirements of the Emergency Rental Assistance 2 (ERA2) and HAF programs. With more community organizations realizing the value of a turnkey solution that goes above and beyond public sector requirements, they are turning to Neighborly Software for a helping hand.
The HAF program is beginning to roll out across the country and we are excited to already welcome five new housing finance agencies to our Neighborhood. Neighborly Software is poised and ready to answer the demand to administer the HAF program. Its intuitive application process and expedited delivery models are enabling state governments and tribal communities to respond to the urgency of getting funds to those who need it the most.
"The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority has had a wonderful experience utilizing Neighborly Software for our rental and homeownership assistance programs. The program is designed intuitively for both applicants and application reviewers. Further, the Neighborly Software staff is helpful, responsive and extremely knowledgeable on programmatic requirements and how these requirements translate into software solutions. I trust the Neighborly software team, and that trust has been absolutely essential when implementing these large programs," said Rebeca Velarde, Senior Director of Policy and Planning, New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority.
Public sector organizations are often forced to adopt to generic software solutions designed for businesses or consumer applications. Neighborly Software is different. "We are built for the public sector and specifically for programs like ERA and HAF," commented Jason Rusnak, President of Neighborly Software. "There is no doubt the pandemic has been a challenging time for the country and our team is glad to be doing our small part to help in the recovery effort."
About Neighborly Software
Since 2016, Neighborly Software has partnered with our "Neighbors" (clients) to reimagine and reinvent the way housing, economic and community development programs are administered. With 275+ public sector Neighbors using our platform, Neighborly Software has established itself as the premiere software in City, County and State markets. We pride ourselves on our core values of Community, Innovation, Teamwork, Integrity, Enthusiasm and Service (CITIES) and unwavering commitment to helping communities help people.
Our cloud-based software provides a turnkey solution. By replacing paper-based applications, manual processes and outdated technology, organizations can not only improve their efficiency and regulatory compliance, but also provide a better client experience for the populations they serve. For more information about Neighborly Software, please visit http://www.neighborlysoftware.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.
