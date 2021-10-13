LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, November 8, 2021. Upon release, additional earnings information will be available at www.nelnetinvestors.com.

