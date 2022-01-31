BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nelson Brothers, a leading specialty chemical supplier of products and services, today announced the launch of NB5-2628. This advanced co-emulsifier delivers the formation properties of an SMO with far greater synergy, control, and stability.
NB5-2628 offers an alternative to explosive emulsification processes that utilize SMO as a co-emulsifier. This innovative product pairs rapid formation with superior bulk and packaged emulsion stability, with and without the incorporation of solid dopants such as ppAN.
"From a performance perspective compared to an SMO, NB5-2628 is similar in droplet size, viscosity, and compatibility with different oxidizers," said Keith Jordan, Ph.D., Research and Development Manager at Nelson Brothers Inc. "It is highly stable, yet significantly more versatile, enabling it to be used as an SMO replacement in most formulations."
Comparing the shelf life over an approximate 15-month test period, NB5-2628 showed an impressive increase in emulsion stability over an SMO. Additionally, in thermal cycling tests NB5-2628 remained stable with very little crystal formation, whereas the SMO equivalent exhibited significant crystallization in the same conditions.
See Us at ISEE in Las Vegas
Nelson Brothers is showcasing NB5-2628 at the ISEE Annual Conference in Las Vegas, January 28 through February 2 (Booth #1601).
About Nelson Brothers
Nelson Brothers is a family-owned and operated business founded in 1956. Today the company is a leading specialty chemical supplier of products and services to the mining industry. Through its Specialty Chemicals Business, Nelson Brothers services customers throughout the world with polyisobutylene succinic anhydride (PIBSA), PIBSA based emulsifiers, polyisobutylene succinimides (PIBSI), and other related chemical derivatives. For more information visit, https://www.nbspecchem.com.
