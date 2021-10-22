LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nelson Hardiman served as healthcare regulatory counsel to Lemonaid Health in connection with its $400 million merger with 23-and-Me. The merger brings together the ground-breaking innovation of 23-and-Me, in direct-to-consumer DNA testing and biotech, and Lemonaid, in direct-to-consumer telemedicine and prescription drug delivery.
"We are grateful for the regulatory counsel of Harry Nelson and the Nelson Hardiman team in this transaction," said Lemonaid CEO Paul Johnson. "Their advice has been invaluable throughout our growth."
Los Angeles-based Nelson Hardiman LLP specializes in healthcare and life sciences regulatory strategy, and is known for its pioneering work in telehealth innovation. Firm founder Harry Nelson has served as lead regulatory counsel to Lemonaid Health since its launch in 2014 and counseled the company through its growth on compliance with laws related to telemedicine, corporate practice of medicine, pharmacy, marketing, privacy, and data security. Nelson commented: "It has been a genuine privilege to advise Lemonaid Health, both on this deal and throughout its history. The Lemonaid leadership have been visionaries as to the future of U.S. healthcare. We appreciate the trust they have placed in us."
In addition to Harry Nelson, the Nelson Hardiman team advising Lemonaid, included Regina Trainor, Aviva Morady, and Daniel Eliav, with Daniel Eliav's leadership of the deal team. Nelson Hardiman's work on the merger included assistance with healthcare regulatory due diligence, advice on structuring to address health care laws and regulations, drafting of healthcare-related provisions of transaction documents, and ongoing compliance advice.
More information on the transaction is available via 23-and-Me's press release.
Nelson Hardiman LLP is the premier healthcare and life sciences firm in Los Angeles, serving healthcare and life science providers, investors, and organizations that need experts on the most difficult questions with deep industry knowledge and relationships. The firm's litigation practice specializes in defending fraud and abuse and whistleblower actions, government investigations, and other complex business disputes. Nelson Hardiman's transactional group handles healthcare organization acquisitions, sales, investment, and financings, and Nelson Hardiman's regulatory team advises on compliance with licensing, operational, and reimbursement issues across the full continuum of healthcare industry sectors, with expertise on Medicare and Medicaid requirements, privacy and data security, FDA, and other regulatory matters. The firm has earned a singular position reputation nationally for its leadership in addressing issues in behavioral health, telehealth, corporate practice of medicine, and emerging therapeutic modalities. More information about the firm is available at https://www.nelsonhardiman.com or at 310.203.2800
