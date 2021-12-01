SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4jⓇ, the world's leading graph data platform, today announced the winners of the 2021 Neo4j Graphie Awards. The annual awards honor organizations and individuals who demonstrate excellence in innovation and implementation of Neo4j graph technology across the global graph community.
Neo4j adoption is growing globally, driven by the data breakthroughs and value organizations of all sizes are realizing. This year's Graphie nominations eclipsed all prior years, with the company receiving nominations spanning more than 10 countries in regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Nominees ranged in size from individual graph champions to disruptive startups to established global leaders. Each year, award winners are selected based on the scope of the challenge addressed, the positive impact of the application, and exemplary use of graph technology.
Lance Walter, CMO at Neo4j, shared his thoughts on how this year's Graphie Award winners are applying graph technology to transform data, analytics, and automation and arrive at breakthroughs in their respective fields:
"Every year, the Graphies surface novel examples of practitioners and organizations using graph technology in ways we couldn't have imagined," said Walter. "As the industry continues to evolve, we must recognize and celebrate the standout projects – worldwide – that are part of this remarkable movement in connected data. We had an outstanding number of deserving nominations this year, highlighting projects that achieve medical breakthroughs, pioneer retail sustainability, and curb misinformation among so many more. We are humbled and honored to extend our congratulations to the 2021 Graphie Award winners.
Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 Neo4j Graphie Awards:
Excellence
- Pfizer: Excellence – Manufacturing and Quality
- Qualicorp S.A.: Excellence – Digital Transformation
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA): Excellence – Graphs for Networks
- Lenovo: Excellence – Performance and Scale
- Telstra: Excellence – Data Discovery
- Volvo Cars: Excellence – Automotive Industry
- OrbitMI: Graph Ecosystem – Supply Chain Excellence
Pioneer
- Amazon Business: Pioneer – Payment Security Intelligence
- Levi Strauss & Co.: Pioneer – Sustainability
- Standard Chartered Bank: Pioneer – Knowledge Graph-Powered Insights Engine
- PwC Canada: Pioneer – AML, Fraud, and Cybersecurity
- International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ): Graphs4Good – Excellence in Data Journalism
- Priority Technology Holdings (PRTH): Pioneer – Fraud Detection
- Todo1: Pioneer – AI for Fraud Detection in Banking
- CSX Transportation: Pioneer – Logistics and Transportation
- Project Domino: Graphs4Good – Curbing Misinformation
Innovation
- DBS Bank: Innovation – Graph-Powered AI
- ASTRIAGraph: Graphs4Good – Space Environmentalism
- Myraa Technologies: Graphs4Good – Medical Breakthroughs
- HealthECCO: Graphs4Good – Medical Research
- Trillion Node Team: Technology Performance & Scale – Breaking the Scale Barrier
Graph Ecosystem
- TCS IP2™: Graph Ecosystem – IoT and Digital Twin Excellence
- KewMann: Graph Ecosystem – Fraud Detection at Scale
- Ashleigh Faith: Graph Community MVP – Knowledge Graphs
- Paul Loke: Graph Community MVP – Transparency
- Michal Štefanák: Graph Community MVP – Ecosystem
- Xenophon Kitsios: Graph Community MVP – Data Science
For additional information about the Graphies and this year's winners, please visit neo4j.com/graphies or read our blog post.
Anybody can get started with Neo4j for free here.
Resources
- Neo4j Graphie Awards
- Neo4j ROI
- Get started with Neo4j
- Neo4j Customers
- Neo4j Community
- Neo4j on Twitter
- Neo4j on LinkedIn
- Neo4j on YouTube
- Neo4j is Hiring
About Neo4j
Neo4j is the world's leading graph data platform. We help organizations – including Comcast, ICIJ, NASA, UBS, and Volvo Cars – capture the rich context of the real world that exists in their data to solve challenges of any size and scale. Our customers transform their industries by curbing financial fraud and cybercrime, optimizing global networks, accelerating breakthrough research, and providing better recommendations. Neo4j delivers real-time transaction processing, advanced AI/ML, intuitive data visualization, and more. Find us at neo4j.com and follow us at @Neo4j.
Contact:
© 2021 Neo4j, Inc., Neo Technology®, Neo4j®, Cypher®, Neo4j® Bloom™ and Neo4j® Aura™ are registered trademarks or a trademark of Neo4j, Inc. All other marks are owned by their respective companies.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neo4j-announces-2021-graphie-award-winners-301435010.html
SOURCE Neo4j