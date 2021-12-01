SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j, the world's leading graph data platform, today announced the winners of the 2021 Neo4j Graphie Awards. The annual awards honor organizations and individuals who demonstrate excellence in innovation and implementation of Neo4j graph technology across the global graph community.

Neo4j adoption is growing globally, driven by the data breakthroughs and value organizations of all sizes are realizing. This year's Graphie nominations eclipsed all prior years, with the company receiving nominations spanning more than 10 countries in regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Nominees ranged in size from individual graph champions to disruptive startups to established global leaders. Each year, award winners are selected based on the scope of the challenge addressed, the positive impact of the application, and exemplary use of graph technology.

Lance Walter, CMO at Neo4j, shared his thoughts on how this year's Graphie Award winners are applying graph technology to transform data, analytics, and automation and arrive at breakthroughs in their respective fields:

"Every year, the Graphies surface novel examples of practitioners and organizations using graph technology in ways we couldn't have imagined," said Walter. "As the industry continues to evolve, we must recognize and celebrate the standout projects – worldwide – that are part of this remarkable movement in connected data. We had an outstanding number of deserving nominations this year, highlighting projects that achieve medical breakthroughs, pioneer retail sustainability, and curb misinformation among so many more. We are humbled and honored to extend our congratulations to the 2021 Graphie Award winners.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 Neo4j Graphie Awards:

Excellence

Pioneer

Innovation

Graph Ecosystem

About Neo4j

Neo4j is the world's leading graph data platform. We help organizations – including Comcast, ICIJ, NASA, UBS, and Volvo Cars – capture the rich context of the real world that exists in their data to solve challenges of any size and scale. Our customers transform their industries by curbing financial fraud and cybercrime, optimizing global networks, accelerating breakthrough research, and providing better recommendations. Neo4j delivers real-time transaction processing, advanced AI/ML, intuitive data visualization, and more. Find us at neo4j.com and follow us at @Neo4j

