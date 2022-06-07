Attract helps public sector organizations manage and strengthen relationships with candidates to develop a successful pipeline of the top talent in a hyper-competitive job market
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NEOGOV, a market leader in public sector employee lifecycle management, today announces Attract, a candidate relationship manager (CRM) designed to build stronger connections and recruit top talent for the public sector. As the latest addition to NEOGOV'S Recruit module, Attract seamlessly integrates with its applicant tracking system, Insight, to provide government and education HR professionals with a comprehensive solution to manage the full candidate experience and build their employer brand.
Attract was developed to address today's recruiting challenges, in which public sector organizations must cultivate sustainable recruiting strategies so they can secure qualified candidates in a highly competitive job market. To provide a competitive edge, Attract captures candidate leads across various sourcing channels, nurtures relationships through automated and personalized communications, and measures recruiting data. Additionally, the CRM enables organizations to cast a wider net by searching and mining a database of nearly 1.5 million job seekers via GovernmentJobs.com, the leading public sector job board by NEOGOV.
"Today's hyper-competitive recruiting environment is new territory for the public sector. Traditionally, organizations haven't had to spend time and resources on recruiting candidates," said Shane Evangelist, CEO of NEOGOV. "With the launch of Attract, organizations now have recruitment marketing tools at their disposal to build their employer brand and engage candidates in an authentic way."
Attract gives government and educational organizations the ability to:
- Build the employer brand with custom landing pages, forms, and calls to action;
- Automatically source qualified candidates who applied for past positions, meet job criteria, or applied for similar roles on lead channels and GovernmentJobs.com;
- Improve candidate engagement with individualized email communications and the ability to tag candidate profiles for future positions;
- Automate the collection of candidate information and expand candidate sourcing options;
- Measure the success of campaigns and advertising sources with custom analytics and reporting.
NEOGOV will demo Attract at the SHRM Expo 2022 in New Orleans on June 12–14 at booth 2251. It will be available for purchase in fall 2022.
Founded in 2000, NEOGOV provides market-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to automate and streamline the employee lifecycle for state and local governments, serving more than 7,000 organizations. For more information, visit http://www.neogov.com.
About NEOGOV
NEOGOV, a Carlyle and Warburg Pincus portfolio company, serving over 7,000 organizations, is the leading provider of an integrated HR, payroll, talent management and policy and compliance management solution for the public sector. NEOGOV customers report increased employee productivity and engagement, time and cost savings, improved regulatory requirement compliance, and reduced paper processes, with a net result of better services for citizens. More information at http://www.neogov.com and http://www.powerdms.com.
