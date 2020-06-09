STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), today reported that Neonode Smartphone LLC, the assignee of US Patent Nos. 8,095,879 and 8,812,993 formerly owned by Neonode Inc., filed patent infringement lawsuits against Apple Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Samsung Electronics America, Inc., respectively, in Western District of Texas, USA on June 8, 2020 with docket numbers 6:20-cv-00507, 6:20-cv-00505. Neonode Smartphone LLC is a subsidiary of Aequitas Technologies LLC and is an independent third-party with whom Neonode Inc. has certain profit sharing rights from monetization of these patents according to an agreement entered into by Neonode Inc. and Aequitas Technologies LLC in 2019.

