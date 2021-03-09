STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce that it has signed a distributor agreement with NEXTY Electronics Corporation to promote and sell Neonode's contactless sensor products in Japan through NEXTY's extensive sales and distribution organization.

As a core firm of Toyota Tsusho group in electronics business, NEXTY Electronics pursues top-class scale business in car electronics sectors. In addition to distribution services, NEXTY creates new markets and customer value in many areas including software/hardware development and design, inspection, manufacturing, and quality support. 

"This agreement with NEXTY Electronics is an important step in Neonode's strategy to increase product sales and marketing presence in Japan, following on our agreements with multiple value-added resellers in Japan announced during the second half of 2020. The Japanese market is critical to Neonode's success and we are happy to partner with NEXTY to accelerate our business in Japan. Through this partnership with one of Japan's largest electronics companies we significantly increase our footprint and reach, which will help us drive growth," said Neonode CEO Dr. Urban Forssell.

