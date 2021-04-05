CLEVELAND, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpaceBound Solutions is very excited to help present NEOTD's annual, virtual Tech Conference. This year, it's on Thursday April 29th & Friday, April 30th, 2021 and is Free to attend.
This two day event lets attendees take a few hours out of their day to hear from industry experts on the latest cybersecurity threats and much more. And, attendees will get to meet with over a dozen manufacturers and learn about the latest in technology and infrastructure changes.
Participants will also have the chance to meet with SpaceBound Solutions representatives to discuss their current struggles and needs and answer any questions they may have. In addition, NEOTD will have a panel of industry experts ready to talk tech and encourages participants to bring any technology or security questions so the panel can use their years of experience to help get the answers. There will also be chances for the attendees to win one of several prizes.
Even though this year's conference is virtual, there will still be virtual booths featuring these manufacturers: Arcserve, CyberPower, HP, Philips/AOC, Acer, Black Box, Microsoft EDU, Linksys, StarTech, Moshi, Ergotech, The Joy Factory and more.
Attendees can pre-register for this free event at: https://www.neotd.com/register
Here are some of the speakers that will be discussing the latest cybersecurity threats:
Brett Scott - Director, Security Training and Enablement - Founder of the National Cyber Warfare Foundation and also Co-Founder of the Arizona Cyber Warfare Range. Brett is a leader in cybersecurity, secure coding, computer network attack (CNA), computer network defense (CND), and cyber warfare.
Dan Faltisco - Cyber Security expert and national speaker. Dan currently works at Sophos and earlier, with Fireye. His earliest experience with Information Security extends back to his time in the military, to then working at one of the world's largest IT distributors where he worked with partners throughout the US to expand organizations' cybersecurity practices. Dan is continually focused on advising the best Cyber Security practices and solutions for organizations of all sizes.
Attendees can pre-register for this free event at: https://www.neotd.com/register
Media Contact
Marketing: Robert Miller, NEOTD.com, +1 440-355-9500 Ext: 112, info@neotd.com
SOURCE NEOTD.com