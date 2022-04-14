Carlson will focus on building and leveraging strategic relationships to support creation of powerful digital products
MINNEAPOLIS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nerdery, a premier digital product consultancy, announces it has formed a new partnership division of its growth team, and promoted Peter Carlson to vice president of partnerships. Carlson previously served as general counsel at Nerdery.
The partnerships division is a strategic next step for continuing the momentum of building great digital products for Nerdery's clients. This expansion will allow Nerdery to strategically collaborate with its partners by bringing the best approach to its clients, gaining new client relationships, and partnering on joint product accelerators. The division's focus will largely center on cloud and product partners that drive natural synergies for clients.
Carlson is a veteran growth-focused attorney for Nerdery. Previously he was responsible for legal operations at the company where he worked with Nerdery's cross-functional teams in structuring and negotiating client engagements and partner relationships. He brings a strong commitment to the new division to drive exceptional client outcomes through strategic relationships.
"Our clients look to us as digital product experts," said Nerdery CEO Michael Schmidt. "We know that our partners are an essential part of building best-in-class digital products for our clients. I'm confident that Peter will continue deepening our current partner relationships and forge new ones – all while remaining absolutely focused on our clients. His broad relationships and insightful perspective will help ensure that we bring the right solutions to our clients to help compete, grow and prosper in an accelerating world."
The partnerships division, under Carlson's lead, will focus on connecting with the right partners to develop and deliver the best digital products to meet their specific business goals.
To learn more about partnering with Nerdery, or benefitting from Nerdery's partnerships, please visit https://www.nerdery.com/contact.
ABOUT NERDERY
Nerdery is a premier digital product consultancy with depth of experience in strategy, design, technology and engineering, serving clients across a range of industries. Nerdery works alongside its clients to understand their goals and build digital products that transform business, create enduring customer connections and elevate the human experience. Much more than consultants, they are allies for the digital journey — a collection of strategists, designers, technologists and proud "Nerds," who are united around a vision of relentlessly inventing a world that works better for all. Nerdery was founded in 2003 and has offices in Minneapolis, Chicago and Phoenix. Find out more at nerdery.com.
###
Media Contact
Megan Derkey, Bellmont Partners, 1 612-255-1115, megand@bellmontpartners.com
SOURCE Nerdery