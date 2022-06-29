New customized services leverage Nerdery's proven processes
MINNEAPOLIS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nerdery, a premier digital product consultancy, announces the launch of three new, workshop-based services within its popular Nerdery Innovation Studio (NIS), which leverages Nerdery's proven processes to equip companies to transform innovation by rapidly accelerating their path to creating breakthrough digital products. The three new service offerings include:
- Product Mindset: Immerses teams in the product mindset, which ties agile development strategies to overarching goals. Clients come away with a custom action plan to help their teams apply learnings on an ongoing basis.
- Digital Assessment: By analyzing a client's people, processes, and technology capabilities, Nerdery can determine key areas to invest in that help accelerate the digital transformation and provide the most return.
- User-Centric Design: Through marketing analysis, competitive research, and Nerdery's deep expertise in user-centered product development, NIS sharpens a product's design to ensure its success.
These offerings round out the Nerdery Innovation Studio suite of services, which continue to offer:
- Idea Incubator: NIS helps clients prioritize their opportunities and better understand what/when/how/who is needed to move their business idea into a working concept.
- Rapid Prototype: By quickly pressure testing a product idea with business and IT partners, NIS helps clients get a clearer understanding of the effort and pathway needed to a future build.
"As digital product experts, we live and breathe innovation every day, and sharing our proven secret sauce to support and build innovative and transformative work with other companies is a natural next step," said Rebekka DesLauriers, Nerdery Innovation Studio Portfolio Lead. "Through our Nerdery Innovation Studio, we co-create to help clients like PING, Polaris and Google push past roadblocks to produce a testable concept in a matter of weeks instead of years."
Nerdery Innovation Studio engagements are driven by Nerd-facilitated workshop sessions and range from a few days to 3-4 weeks in length. They're tailored to each client's unique needs and specific challenges in order to drive value to the business and designed to quickly accelerate into subsequent phases to start building digital solutions.
To learn more about Nerdery Innovation Studio and new services, please visit http://www.nerdery.com/innovation-studio.
Or, view our recent panel event "Sparking Innovation" to learn from innovation experts how to discover real-world strategies for staying innovative and learn how to gain leadership buy-in for your ideas — through visualizing, positioning and telling your story.
ABOUT NERDERY
Nerdery is a premier digital product consultancy with depth of experience in strategy, design, technology and engineering, serving clients across a range of industries. Nerdery works alongside its clients to understand their goals and build digital products that transform business, create enduring customer connections and elevate the human experience. Much more than consultants, they are allies for the digital journey — a collection of strategists, designers, technologists and proud "Nerds," who are united around a vision of relentlessly inventing a world that works better for all. Nerdery was founded in 2003 and has offices in Minneapolis, Chicago and Phoenix. Find out more at nerdery.com.
