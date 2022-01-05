CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nerdery, a premier digital product consultancy, today announced it was honored by Built In's 2022 Best Places To Work Awards, listed as one of Chicago's Best Midsize Companies to Work For. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.
Based in Minneapolis, Nerdery opened a second office in Chicago in 2010 to expand into the city's growing technology hub. Today, Nerdery employs over 200 product consultants, software engineers, experience designers, strategists and more, while offering new remote positions to recruit further talent. With a focus on people-first culture that partners closely with clients to realize their digital goals, Nerdery empowers employees to deliver impactful digital products that transform businesses and deliver value across multiple industries.
"By putting our value first and foremost on our employees, Nerdery continues to be seen as a top place to work within Chicago and we're honored that Built In has recognized us," said Mukesh Pitroda, senior director of product management at Nerdery and regional lead of the Chicago office. "We've seen new challenges emerge with remote work over the past few years, but we've continued to strengthen our culture in a remote setting to help employees further their careers and pursue fulfilling client work."
By evolving its PTO, remote work, DEI and benefit policies in response to the challenges of the past few years and needs of today's workforce, Nerdery has been able to hire 88 new employees in 2021 and continue to support the growing needs of teams across the organization. Nerdery's continuation of remote-friendly events such as weekly virtual get-togethers and all company social activities also promotes an inclusive and positive culture at the Chicago office, helping to foster new talent and accelerate company growth.
"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."
For more information about Nerdery and its career opportunities, visit https://www.nerdery.com/jobs.
ABOUT NERDERY
Nerdery is a premier digital product consultancy. Much more than consultants, we're allies on your digital journey — a collection of strategists, designers, technologists and proud "Nerds," who are united around a vision of relentlessly inventing a world that works better for all. Our experience is rooted in technology and engineering, and we design to serve everyone. We work alongside our clients to understand their goals and build digital products that transform business, create enduring customer connections and elevate the human experience. Nerdery was founded in 2003 and has offices in Minneapolis, Chicago and Phoenix.
###
Media Contact
Hallie Steele
Director of Marketing
Cell: 612-229-6707
Email: hallie.steele@nerdery.com
Media Contact
Hallie Steele, Nerdery, 612-229-6707, hallie.steele@nerdery.com
SOURCE Nerdery