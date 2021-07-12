HILLSBORO, Ore., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NerdPine is proud to announce the granting of Trademark from the US Patent and Trademark office. NerdPine, offers excellence in the area of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Business Process Management and Robotic Process Management and provides industry specific solutions for varied verticals including, Healthcare, Banking, Retail, Insurance, Consumer Goods, Pharma and Life Sciences.
With an objective to deliver relevant technology solutions to small & medium enterprises and startups, NerdPine has built strategic partnerships with Amazon Web Services, IBM, Microsoft and Google.
NerdPine has been granted the Trademark under Class 42 for: Computer software consultancy; Computer software design, Computer programming & Maintenance of computer software; Consulting service in the field of software as a service (SAAS); Design and Development of computer software, product development consultation, product development and engineering services for others; Rental of application software; software design and development; Website development for others; Website design and development for others; Computer software development; Computer software development in the field of mobile application; Creation, design, development and maintenance of websites for third parties; Design and development of software in the field of mobile applications, installation and maintenance of computer software; Maintenance and upgrading of computer software, research and development of computer software; Troubleshooting of computer software problems.
About NerdPine Solutions Private Limited: NerdPine works with emerging and disruptive technologies to build partner eco-systems that support ever changing industry trends and customer needs. At NerdPine, the eco-system focuses on digital transformation to create people-centric experiences using the power of innovation and design.
NerdPine is registered and headquartered at Hillsboro Oregon, United States of America
Media Contact
Srinivas Gubbala, NerdPine Solutions LLC, +1 248-662-6014, srini@nerdpine.com
SOURCE NerdPine Solutions LLC