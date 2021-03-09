STUTTGART, Germany, Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NerdVision has released a new integration on the Datadog Marketplace to help developers accelerate development and simplify live application debugging.
Developers and IT professionals often struggle to recreate production issues in dev environments at the cost of eating error budget and risking greater service downtime. With shorter development release cycles and growing complexity, the chances of a production outage increase. Organizations must react quickly to identify code-level issues before their customers are impacted. Nerdvison's solution aims to speed up the debugging process by allowing developers to set breakpoints and send log events that represent the state of production code without the need for code changes, restarts, or redeployments.
Together with Datadog, the NerdVision integration allows companies to capture NerdVision debugging events inside the Datadog monitoring and security platform, where customers can correlate these events with Datadog's metrics, traces, logs and alerts across their applications, infrastructure, and third-party services. Paired with Datadog's dashboards and analytics tools, application and DevOps teams can use NerdVision to pinpoint code-level issues without halting the execution of live applications, helping to mitigate critical outages, and providing customers with a better user experience.
"As a Datadog Technology Partner, we have enjoyed working closely with the Datadog team to bring the capabilities of NerdVision inside the Datadog platform," said Darren Pywell, CTO at NerdVision. "In combination with the analytics tools from Datadog, our Marketplace offering allows the user to view the number of tracepoints being triggered, to identify hotspots of debugging activity."
"Datadog customers rely on the telemetry we provide to identify performance bottlenecks," said Ilan Rabinovitch, Vice President, Product and Community at Datadog. "Nerdvision lets customers dynamically insert instrumentation at runtime, allowing them to send new metrics, logs, and events to Datadog to describe transient problems that can be hard to reproduce. We're excited for NerdVision's live debugging tool to be available on the Datadog Marketplace today."
Intergral GmbH is a technology company based in Stuttgart, Germany, founded in 1998, specializing in developing and implementing high-performance monitoring and data analysis solutions. With implementation and development experience ranging from SMEs to Fortune 100 companies and government agencies.
