SAN JOSE, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NES Financial | JTC, a leader in specialty financial administration, announced the completion of its global integration efforts today with the announcement of its new brand, JTC Americas.
"The evolution to the JTC Americas banner reinforces the strength, global footprint, and broad capabilities of the company," said Michael Halloran, Group Holdings board member, head of Technology & Strategy, and CEO of JTC Americas. "Our clients have been quick to begin adopting the expanded solutions available through our global reach."
JTC Americas continues to build upon its leadership in specialty fund administration and impact reporting for private equity funds and now offers a broader suite of capabilities to clients including institutional, corporate, and private client services.
"Despite the effects of a global pandemic, the evolution of NES Financial into JTC Americas as our platform for growth in the US fund services market has moved forward at a tremendous pace," said Nigel Le Quesne, CEO of JTC. "The US market represents a significant growth opportunity for JTC and we are encouraged by the interest we are seeing from clients in their global expansion efforts."
For more information about JTC Americas, please visit nesfinancial.com.
About JTC Group
JTC Group is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximize potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.
JTC PLC fund services administer a wide variety of listed and unlisted funds across a diverse range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt and other alternatives. The firm's corporate services provide company secretarial and administration services to a broad range of clients, including SMEs, public companies, multinationals and sovereign wealth funds. JTC PLC's private wealth services include the formation and administration of vehicles such as trusts, companies and partnerships on behalf of predominantly HNWIs and UHNWIs and their families and dedicated private and family offices.
