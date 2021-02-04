SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specialty financial administrator NES Financial | JTC announced today that it will host its next webinar, Opportunity Zones 2021: Trends, Future Outlook and More with Industry Experts, featuring Louis Dubin, Managing Partner of Redbrick LMD; Shay Hawkins, President of Opportunity Funds Association; Seth Lebowitz, Partner and Head of Tax Group at national law firm Sadis & Goldberg; and Rachel Reilly, Founder of Aces & Arches.
The informational webinar is scheduled for February 10 at 11 a.m. PT and will be moderated by Reid Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director at NES Financial | JTC. The event is free and open to the public to attend.
"Although 2020 was still a very successful year for the Opportunity Zones initiative, pandemic-driven shifts in market dynamics have affected demand, rates of project creation, and levels of interest in individual property types," said Thomas. "By putting private investment capital to good use in over 8,700 distressed communities, OZ funds can lead the way to rapid economic recovery."
The Opportunity Zones initiative was enacted in 2017 to help incentivize economic development and growth in communities previously overlooked by investors. The initiative has grown considerably, with recently released final Treasury regulations and multiple legislative proposals to implement much needed in-depth impact reporting.
In addition to discussing economic recovery and social impact, NES Financial | JTC will provide key industry insights. To RSVP and attend this webinar, please click here for more details or visit nesfinancial.com.
About NES Financial | JTC
NES Financial | JTC is the US division of JTC Group, a multi-jurisdictional provider of fund, corporate and private client services. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and included in the FTSE 250 Index, JTC Group administers more than $130 billion in assets and employs more than 900 people in 23 offices worldwide. NES Financial | JTC is a leader in specialty financial administration, serving markets characterized by high administrative complexity, elevated transaction security needs and challenging compliance requirements. The company's technology-driven solutions streamline best practices in these markets by simplifying specialized financial transactions, reducing back-office overhead, curtailing fraud and abuse, and offering security, transparency and regulatory compliance during each step of an investment's life cycle.
For more information, visit nesfinancial.com.
About Redbrick LMD
Redbrick LMD is a diversified real estate investment, management and development firm based in Washington, DC. They specialize in opportunistic and value-added residential and mixed-use projects with a focus on the D.C. metro market where they control the largest privately-held Opportunity Zone pipeline.
Redbrick LMD's leadership team has significant experience in the acquisition and repositioning of existing projects, the entitlement and ground-up development of new projects, and the financial and legal structuring of transactions to maximize returns while mitigating risks for investors.
The team has developed, redeveloped and managed over 5,000 multifamily units nationally. In addition, they have developed a substantial portfolio of mixed use assets. Since 2000, the principals have closed on more than $2 billion in real estate transactions and has a current development pipeline of approximately four million square feet.
Opportunity Funds Association
The Opportunity Funds Association (OFA) is an advocacy, education, and communications organization established to enable Opportunity Fund managers and investors in Opportunity Funds to participate in public policy, share best practices, and communicate the industry's contributions to distressed rural and urban communities across the country.
About Sadis & Goldberg
Sadis & Goldberg LLP is internationally recognized for its Financial Services practice representing sponsors, managers and investors in private investment products, including hedge funds, private equity funds, real estate investment vehicles, venture capital funds and commodity pools, as well as direct private transactions. Our firm advises on a wide range of legal issues, including fund formation, financial transactions, taxation and regulatory compliance. Our partners and associates are seasoned attorneys with experience representing institutional and entrepreneurial clients on sophisticated matters, as well as governmental agencies such as the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. In addition to its practice in Financial Services and Investment Funds, the firm also maintains active practices in the following areas of law: Corporate and M&A, Family Office, Real Estate, Tax and ERISA, Regulatory Compliance and Litigation.
About Aces & Arches
Aces & Archers provides consultant and advisory services to economic development organizations, policy think tanks, asset managers, and entrepreneurs developing and delivering solutions that strengthen communities and local business ecosystems. We are passionate about reimagining traditional models for economic growth and private investing in order to address socioeconomic inequality. Aces & Archers works with clients to develop new public policies, strengthen corporate strategies, facilitate stakeholder engagement, assemble and deploy capital, and create educational content as we transcend the status quo and blaze new trails toward opportunity and prosperity.
