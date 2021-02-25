SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specialty financial administrator NES Financial | JTC announced today that it will host its next webinar, Private Equity 2021: Trends, Future Outlook and More with Industry Experts, featuring insights from George Evans, Co-President at Convergence Inc., Marc der Kinderen, Managing Partner at 747 Capital, and Jay Levy, Office Managing Partner at CohnReznick.
The informational webinar is scheduled for March 3rd at 11 a.m. PT and will be moderated by Wouter Plantenga, ICS Head of Group Client Services, with JTC Plc. The event is free and open to the public to attend.
"As competition grows among private equity firms of all sizes, marketplace differentiation and success will increasingly depend on a firm's ability to stay ahead of developing trends. This is especially true following 2020's pandemic-driven shifts in market dynamics and investor priorities," said Plantenga, who joined JTC in 2018.
In addition to discussing general Private Equity trends and their outlook for the industry, the panelists will discuss the rise of co-investment structures, the necessity of portfolio analysis (including financial and non-financial risk assessment), and what to look for in outsourcing.
To RSVP and attend this webinar, please click here for more details, or visit nesfinancial.com to learn more about how NES Financial | JTC's Private Equity Fund Administration Solution utilizes a uniquely scalable technology platform that features built-in compliance, data security, automated reporting, and enhanced transparency.
About NES Financial | JTC
NES Financial | JTC is the US division of JTC Group, a multi-jurisdictional provider of fund, corporate and private client services. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and included in the FTSE 250 Index, the JTC Group administers more than $130 billion in assets and employs more than 1,100 people in 23 offices worldwide. NES Financial | JTC is a leader in specialty financial administration, serving markets characterized by high administrative complexity, elevated transaction security needs and challenging compliance requirements. The company's technology-driven solutions streamline best practices in these markets by simplifying specialized financial transactions, reducing back-office overhead, curtailing fraud and abuse, and offering security, transparency and regulatory compliance during each step of an investment's life cycle.
For more information, visit nesfinancial.com.
About Convergence, Inc.
Founded in 2013, Convergence, Inc. is a leading provider of business, compliance, operational, service provider and regulatory risk data-driven insights. It combines robotic process automation (RPA) techniques with subject matter expertise to parse, normalize and enrich regulatory filing and other raw data to create insights into 24 subject areas that include business profiles on 40,000 asset managers globally. Data is updated daily and delivered to CLIENTS - ADVISORS - INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS - SERVICE PROVIDERS in the form of Online Research, Time Series Data and Analytics, Workflow Technology, Compliance Assessments, Competitive Assessments, Risk Assessments, Sales Support, and Custom Research and Predictive Analytics.
About 747 Capital
Founded in 2001, 747 Capital is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the small-cap end of the lower middle market. The firm is currently investing from its seventh generation of flagship Stuyvesant fund of funds comprised of buyout managers raising funds of $50M - $350M (Avg ~$175M). 747 Stuyvesant Fund portfolios include ~12 fund commitments, co-investments and opportunistic secondaries all in a single fund structure. The resulting portfolio will include roughly 100 portfolio companies diversified across all major economic sectors. The firm has $600M assets under management and is managed by the same 3 partners that have led the investment process since the inception of Fund I. 747 Capital is based in New York City with 9 employees, including 6 investment professionals all focused on 747 Capital's small-cap buyout strategy.
About CohnReznick
As a leading advisory, assurance, and tax firm, CohnReznick helps forward-thinking organizations achieve their vision by optimizing performance, maximizing value, and managing risk. Clients benefit from the right team with the right capabilities; proven processes customized to their individual needs; and leaders with vital industry knowledge and relationships. Headquartered in New York, NY with offices nationwide, the firm serves organizations around the world through its global subsidiaries and membership in Nexia International. For more information, visit cohnreznick.com.
