TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NES Health, the leader in bioenergetics health, once again proves its dedication to pushing the limits of science and help provide the world's easiest, most effective, and educative platform in bioenergetic healing.
Previously, the human body-field (or the body's energy control system) relied on the use of the NES Mobile Scanner. While this scanner could be shipped directly to a client of a bioenergetic practitioner to allow at-home scans, it presented a significant limitation.
"It takes three to five days to ship a scanner to clients," says NES co-founder, Harry Massey. "We had to find a better, quicker solution, while helping people scan themselves immediately."
The answer was technology that was decades in the making. With the abrupt change in how people are now seeking out energy health solutions, the focus was put on a 100 percent virtual and touchless solution.
"We know it's possible to carry information with sound," says Director of Education, Steve McCardell We know that because the heart imprinter uses sound to imprint information. So we know your voice carries information."
"Information" gives the status of the various body-fields. Through an application of quantum physics and over 25 years of research into the optimal states of the body-fields, the scan quickly compares the information provided by the voice, analyzes the data, and returns the best possible way to correct the body-fields.
"The advantage to being able to use the voice for a bioenergetic scan means all you need is a microphone like the one in your cell phone, a decent internet connection, and 10 seconds," says Harry Massey.
This gives people to see their body-field scan results quicker than ever before and allows bioenergetic practitioners to maintain a 100 percent virtual practice if they wish.
