HARTFORD, Conn., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nest Collaborative, creator of the nation's first virtual lactation platform, has been recognized as the "Best Overall Online Lactation Consultant," following an independent review conducted by Verywell Family, a source of independent evaluation of products and services designed for families. This is the first independent review in a relatively new, but quickly growing category, which has seen major tailwinds as the healthcare industry expands to include virtual care in its suite of offerings.
Verywell Family reviewed seven providers, evaluating key factors, including how quickly families can get breastfeeding help and each provider's ability to assist with insurance coverage. Nest Collaborative was selected due to its "[e]asy-to-schedule personal appointments combined with expertise, affordability, and virtual support groups to create a lactation platform...that meets all your needs."
The "Best Overall" designation comes on the heels of a major Nest Collaborative milestone reached in June, when the company served its 3,000th family with its innovative take on breastfeeding support.
"We were honored that the team at Verywell Family took a look at all aspects of our offering - from one-on-one sessions to our new, group-oriented Latch Lounge and chose us as 'Best Overall,'" said Amanda Gorman, Founder and Chief Clinical Officer, Nest Collaborative. "We know that when we make breastfeeding support easier to access, we also help more families reach their goals. We're committed to bring innovation to this space and improve health outcomes for more families and infants."
Nest Collaborative, founded in 2017, began to expand nationally after receiving seed-stage funding of $2.1 Million in Q4 2020. The selection as "Best Overall" online lactation consultant is the latest in a string of significant milestones achieved, which include:
- Being named as 1 of 4 finalists in the 2021 HIMSS Global Maternal Child Health Challenge and being invited to pitch at the 2021 HIMSS Las Vegas National Conference in August.
- Announcing a partnership with Women's Health Connecticut, the CT OB/GYN partnership serving over 1,000 expectant moms per month.
- Welcoming Nick Chang, Founder of The Pill Club, as a member of its advisory board.
Nest Collaborative, Farmington, CT, is the creator of the nation's first virtual lactation platform. Its nationwide network of lactation consultants is available to families for same-day virtual consultations, increasing families' access to the help that creates successful breastfeeding journeys. The company was also the first to provide insurance-covered virtual lactation support.
Nest Collaborative is backed by primarily health-tech focused investors, including Altitude Ventures (Houston, TX), Bread and Butter Ventures (Minneapolis, MN), Wavemaker 360 (Los Angeles, CA), Connecticut Innovations (New Haven, CT), Portfolia Femtech (San Mateo, CA) and Carnrite Ventures (Houston, TX).
