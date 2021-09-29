BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Idaho-based Nest Vans is launching its first mobile office van, the Series 01. Made for getting the most out of out-of-office, the Series 01 van starts at $99,750 and includes a 360-degree swivel table, cell signal booster, power station, standing counter, wardrobe closet, hidden toilet, and more.
Reserve your Nest Van with a 100% refundable deposit
In partnership with industry-leading SYNC Vans
"The concept behind the Series 01 is something we've been developing since 2019, before we could have expected how offices and work would change in 2020," said Chris Campfield, a Nest Vans co-founder and one of the core members of adventure van industry-leading SYNC Vans. "Nest Vans is a new company, but three of our founding team members are from SYNC Vans, so we're bringing all those years of learning and expertise to these builds," said Campfield. "We've spent a lot of time making sure the layout is made for remote work while still building something for exploration and adventure."
Features and highlights
The Series 01 includes:
- Swivel table that converts into a queen-sized sleeping area
- Cell signal booster
- Lithium power station for charging laptops, drones, cameras, and other devices
- Multiple USB and 110V outlets
- Wardrobe closet
- 20 gallon water tank and flip-up sink
- Hidden toilet
- Locking cabinet
- Bench storage
Made for the future of hybrid and remote work
Caitie Sfingi leads Nest Vans' marketing and was heavily involved in the Series 01's development. After living in Silicon Valley while attending Stanford University, she moved to Boise, Idaho to work in digital strategy. "What attracted me to Nest Vans was the idea of getting things done without giving up balance or purpose. There's an energy in the Bay Area that I loved, but your 9-to-5 has to be about more than constant productivity and feeling busy."
As employees, consultants, and freelancers look for greater flexibility, Nest Vans offers a solution where they no longer have to choose between work and play.
Deliveries of the first Series 01 production class are scheduled for Summer 2022 or earlier.
Reserve your mobile office Sprinter van
For more information, please contact Maggie Sfingi at maggie@nestvans.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nest-vans-introduces-series-01-mobile-office-mercedes-sprinter-van-conversion-301386938.html
SOURCE Nest Vans