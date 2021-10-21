TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nesten, Inc., a leader in the next generation of community-based distributed communications and storage, will be introducing its blockchain-powered shared advertising platform at MWC Los Angeles October 26-28. The company will demonstrate its comprehensive peer-to-peer advertising platform that allows individuals to play back media files on shared display assets.
Nesten's decentralized, multi-layer blockchain network is ideally designed to foster new opportunities for the sharing economy in an array of market verticals, expanding the possibilities for real-world applications of cryptocurrency, blockchain, and distributed communications architecture. By transforming next-gen technology into a viable financial ecosystem, this innovative advertising platform is yet another example of the company's commitment to providing users with both a trusted network and the tools to optimize it.
A New Way to Advertise
With its innovative use of latest display technology, Nesten has built a turnkey, direct payment advertising system. From a smartphone app, users can upload individual marketing videos and schedule or reserve specified showing times, frequencies, and duration on display assets. Advertising space can be purchased with secure crypto payments via Nesten's NIT, the company's proprietary cryptocurrency. Funds are held in the blockchain-based escrow account, then disbursed directly to the display owner upon play-back completion—instantly, securely, and with no overhead transaction fees or intermediaries.
Individual users now have the opportunity to present their unique videos and messages in high visibility areas at low cost to increase social media engagement or simply show personal appreciation for friends and family members. From a broader commercial standpoint, established businesses can implement more effective marketing campaigns in targeted high foot-traffic locations. Storefront owners can monetize existing window assets, even during non-business hours, by turning them into video displays.
Compelling use cases like these and others at multiple levels, coupled with Nesten's cost-efficient payment system, mark the arrival of a paradigm shift in the advertising industry. Individual users and enterprises can market directly to selected consumers, when and where they want, while display hosts and storefront owners can maximize the profitability of limitless advertising spaces, and all at a fraction of the cost of traditional marketing avenues.
Unprecedented Data Ownership & Security
Nesten's network architecture plays a crucial role in the content storage, management, and distribution demands of this peer-to-peer ecosystem. Conventional centralized data models fail to facilitate the effective and efficient implementation of peer-to-peer data sharing, providing little to nothing in terms of data protection, privacy, or compensation for end users. . By integrating artificial intelligence, decentralized storage, and encrypted multi-layer blockchain, however, Nesten offers a proven and sustainable alternative where user-generated data remains the property of the user and where media displays generate monetary reimbursement directly for the owner of a display asset. Furthermore, all data is securely stored in the network's blockchain, only accessible with a proprietary cryptographic key pairing system that requires express data owner consent and authorization.
"As we continue to expand on technology curves and network coverage, we are actively seeking to create compelling use cases in traditional industries by bringing together advanced infrastructure and blockchain technologies," said Andrew Baek, CEO/CTO of Nesten. "The team at Nesten is excited about the potential to design a new ecosystem in advertising as well as in self-marketing and messaging. What's more, opportunities like this shared advertising platform will help to solidify our user base and grow our network."
Changing the World of Wireless Communication
A team with deep technical experience and domain knowledge, Nesten leads the wireless communications industry with unparalleled excellence in blockchain and wireless communications development, establishing itself as the preeminent community-based IoT network provider. By actively participating in industry events and conferences, Nesten remains resolute in sharing its vision of placing users at the center of the burgeoning data economy, expanding network accessibility, and refining the roadmap to meet compelling consumer needs.
For more information on registering for any of the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, reach out to our media contact provided below.
About Nesten, Inc.
Nesten, Inc. is a privately-held company based in Tustin, CA. The company specializes in IoT optimized blockchains and communication networks that reshape the wireless landscape into one that places participants at the center of data generation, transmission, and sharing. Since early 2019, the company has deployed hundreds of its advanced computing wireless nodes, establishing significant coverage footprints in New York; New Jersey; California; the Dallas and Houston metro areas; suburban Washington, DC; and Seoul, South Korea. With its rapid network expansion and growing portfolio of actionable use cases, Nesten remains at the forefront of innovation and development in the sphere of IoT wireless communications for the next technology era. To learn more, please visit https://www.nesten.io.
