TUSTIN, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nesten, a wireless network developer with expertise in community-driven blockchain technology and distributed edge computing and storage, has joined the OnGo Alliance, a collaborative organization of industry leaders committed to building 4G LTE and 5G NR wireless networks in the shared CBRS spectrum. As a member of the OnGo Alliance, Nesten is again redefining the boundaries of large-scale, open-source wireless communications platforms with a full suite of innovative wireless technologies.
Since its founding in 2018, Nesten has remained dedicated to empowering people with a trusted communications platform and the tools necessary to realize its myriad real-world use cases. Nesten's decentralized network infrastructure is built on individually-operated G1 wireless nodes, which are embedded with support for multiple wireless protocols including LoRaWAN, WiFi, Bluetooth, and UWB. The G1 nodes also serve as readily deployable access points linked together through the blockchain via secure data transmissions.
"Nesten is excited to support the creation of 5G networks within our ecosystem," says Dr. Andrew Baek, Nesten CEO. "Our team has deep roots in cellular technologies, dating back to the low-power architecture and implementation of our own mobile WiMAX, which laid the foundation for key features of 4G and 5G cellular technologies. Now, as a member of the OnGo Alliance, we are ready to apply our knowledge base to the scalable deployment of CBRS networks."
Nesten's ecosystem—which is comprised of layers of blockchain, enabled with multiple protocols of leading-edge wireless solutions, and integrated with advanced machine learning and AI— is ideally suited for cost-effective private CBRS network deployment with real-time data analytics. The machine learning functionalities embedded within the G1 wireless node reduce storage and bandwidth demands on system infrastructure and minimize data processing latency for timing critical user scenarios. Additionally, the self-sustaining platform is not only universally beneficial to all network participants, but it is also an economically viable option for rapidly and cost-efficiently establishing effective wireless networks with emerging technologies.
"Thanks to their technical talents and expertise in communications-optimized blockchain platforms, as well as a unique network ecosystem, we believe that Nesten will contribute substantially toward advancing broader CBRS adoption," says Alan Ewing, Executive Director of the OnGo Alliance. "We also look forward to the practical knowledge Nesten can offer our organization."
A host of industry-leading technologies also makes Nesten's network perfectly designed to support the growing trends of edge and fog computing, both of which greatly benefit the expansion of private 4G LTE and 5G NR. Some of these features include:
- Data control with cryptographic data encryption and key parity generation at the point of data creation for additional protection of sensitive information
- A distributed network that operates without the need for a central server, so even high-bandwidth data and traffic stay local to the network instead of stored on a public cloud, reducing latency and enabling timing-critical decisions in remote locations
- Self-sustaining G1 wireless nodes are easy to deploy and maintain for rapid scalability
- Multi-layer blockchain for impenetrable and immutable data security
- Embedded capabilities for data on-demand, diagnostics, and real-time analytics for constant performance and user experience improvement
Deep technical expertise and domain knowledge in wireless communications place Nesten among the industry's preeminent leaders for building complex networks. With decades of experience in wireless communications, digital and advanced systems development, hardware design, and custom consensus and private blockchain, the team is in full possession of the technology, skill sets, and industry sustainability necessary to lead a paradigm shift in traditional communications. Within the last three years alone, Nesten has established partnerships with globally recognized leaders in the IoT sphere and developed a proven design methodology that produces operational use cases with valid applicability that are ready for mass adoption. The team at Nesten is also well-versed in the requirements of bringing consumer-grade solutions to market in a way that generates the greatest value for both the users and the network.
About Nesten
Nesten, Inc. is a privately-held company based in Tustin, CA. The company specializes in IoT-optimized blockchains and communications networks that redefine the wireless landscape into one that places participants at the center of data generation, transmission, and trading. Since early 2019, the company has deployed hundreds of its advanced computing wireless nodes, establishing significant coverage footprints in New York; New Jersey; California; the Dallas and Houston metro areas; suburban Washington, DC; and Seoul, South Korea. To learn more, please visit http://www.nesten.io.
About the OnGo Alliance
The OnGo Alliance believes that 4G and 5G solutions, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable both in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale. In order to maximize the full potential of shared spectrum, the OnGo Alliance aims to enable a robust ecosystem towards making OnGo solutions available. The mission of the OnGo Alliance is to evangelize 4G and 5G OnGo technology, use cases and business opportunities while simultaneously driving technology developments necessary to fulfill the mission, including multi-operator capabilities. The Alliance also established an effective product certification program for OnGo equipment in the U.S. 3.5 GHz band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability. For more information, please visit http://www.ongoalliance.org and follow the OnGo Alliance on LinkedIn and Twitter.
