PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a premier provider of cloud-based Electronic Health Record (EHR) software for specialized care settings, today announced that it has acquired Tissue Analytics, a pioneering developer of automated mobile wound and skin imaging and predictive analytics solutions. The acquisition of Tissue Analytics expands Net Health's leadership position within the wound care market, and for all customers, will accelerate the delivery of next generation wound care technology solutions, including predictive analytics. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity, and Silversmith Capital Partners. Silversmith invested additional equity to support the acquisition of Tissue Analytics.
"This acquisition enhances our ability to support wound care providers and strengthen their impact on patient outcomes," said Net Health CEO Josh Pickus. "By combining our solutions, we can now extend our product capabilities and expand the settings in which we can help customers—adding inpatient settings to the hospital outpatient market we presently serve and growing our presence in post-acute settings and wound care therapies product development," he said. "Together, Net Health and Tissue Analytics will offer unmatched capabilities in wound care, serving every setting from hospital to home."
Tissue Analytics solutions are used by hospitals, individual clinicians and product manufacturers for delivery of wound care services as well as management of clinical trials. Capabilities include:
- Rich wound imaging and automated measurement technology enabling highly consistent 2D and 3D wound measurements
- A mobile application for patient use that allows providers to monitor chronic wounds remotely
- Deep integration with well-known hospital EHR systems, facilitating seamless delivery of wound care in both inpatient and outpatient settings
- Advanced machine learning algorithms and expertise critical to the expansion of predictive analytics in wound care and other clinical specialties
Tissue Analytics applications will be integrated with Net Health's industry leading WoundExpert® EHR solution to add key capabilities for use within hospital outpatient settings. Clinicians will be able to capture and seamlessly upload wound images and other documentation, including automated measurements, to the WoundExpert platform.
"In Net Health, we saw the strongest possible partner to realize our goal of a fully-connected wound care continuum," said Tissue Analytics CEO and Co-founder Kevin Keenahan. "This acquisition will be a quantum leap towards consistent, automated wound outcomes available across every care setting in the country."
All Tissue Analytics employees have joined Net Health, with Keenahan and CTO Joshua Budman taking on leadership roles in business development and predictive analytics, respectively. The company's best-in-class SMART on FHIR workflows will continue to be made available for all EHR partners and health systems.
"We have long admired Net Health's combination of product strength and profitable growth," said Jim Quagliaroli, Managing Partner at Silversmith Capital Partners. "The mission-critical nature of Net Health's SaaS solutions is clear and the business continues to prove itself as a critical partner to healthcare providers during this challenging time. We are excited to double-down on this proven healthcare IT franchise and look forward to supporting additional strategic acquisitions."
