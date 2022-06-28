Strategic Partnership further strengthens the relationship between the two firms
LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Net Results Group, a leader specializing in MRO master data management for over twenty-five years, today announced it has signed a Referral Partnership with BPD Zenith, an IBM Maximo Gold Business Partner. As part of the agreement, Net Results Group and BPD Zenith will participate in joint referrals and co-marketing for new opportunities as well as introduce each other's offerings to their respective installed base.
"The partnership provides NRG with an excellent vehicle to leverage the prowess of BPD Zenith within the IBM Maximo user community and promote the overall strength and value proposition of our MRO3i solution," commented Net Results Group Managing Partner Lance Gilbert. "This partnership will enable both companies to market each other's services and solutions and ensure our clients have access to the most effective asset management services and solutions available today."
"In the EAM market, excellence starts by aligning your company with partners that can make a difference in today's digital world," commented BPD Zenith Group CEO Oliver Garthwaite. "We see Net Results Group as one of those partners that will deliver significant value to both firms' customers, and we will continue to work closely to reach the objectives of the relationship."
Offerings from Net Results Group:
- MRO3iTM SaaS, Data Governance Tool, Processes and Interface to EAM/ERP/CMMS Systems
- Cribcrawl and Inventory Services
- MRO and Master Data Consulting Services
- Material Master Data Services
- Data Dictionary
- Asset Hierarchy and BOM Development
- Service Master and Vendor Master Data Services
Offerings from BPD Zenith:
- MaxiCloud: a cloud-based EAM platform built upon IBM Maximo. MaxiCloud includes enhanced functionality as well as industry accelerators that shorten implementation cycles substantially
- Traditional IBM Maximo EAM including IBM Maximo Industry Solutions
- IBM Maximo Systems Customization & Implementation Services
- LoveYourAsset: IoT software that allows you to optimize your asset health performance
About Net Results Group
Net Results Group, LLC is a technology-focused software and services firm with a comprehensive offering for significantly improving MRO master data. The firm's unique combination of asset expertise, reliability services and tools – including its cloud-based MRO3i™ technology suite – helps asset-intensive organizations make intelligent use of their data. For more information, visit https://www.netresultsgroup.com.
About BPD Zenith
BPD Zenith is a leading IBM Maximo Enterprise Asset Management partner for asset intensive organizations worldwide. As one of the few Maximo partners providing Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Asset Performance Management (APM) expertise across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, BPD Zenith combines a local presence with global expertise to deliver tailored asset management solutions and trusted partnerships wherever you are on your maintenance journey. The firm's leading MaxiCloud platform brings together best of breed solutions to future proof modern businesses. For more information, visit https://www.bpdzenith.com/
