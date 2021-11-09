LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Net Results Group, a leader specializing in MRO master data management for more than 25 years, today announced it is a finalist in the Software category for Plant Engineering magazine's Product of the Year program. The annual readers' choice award is widely recognized as the premier honor for new products in the manufacturing and industrial automation industries, and 2021 will mark 34 years of the Product of the Year program.
Net Results Group's MRO3i 2.0 is a fully supported, cloud-based technology suite that equips companies with a complete workflow management solution for MRO master data transformation and ongoing governance. MRO3i 2.0 is faster, more affordable and flexible than its competitors and offers a feature-rich, responsive design on PCs, tablets and mobile devices.
"The development and launch of MRO3i 2.0 was a very rewarding process, as we worked closely with our customers to identify the benefits that would best assist them in realizing MRO excellence," said Net Results Group Managing Partner Lance Gilbert. "Making the list of finalists demonstrates our continued technology innovation and business success in anticipating the growth needs of our customers."
Plant Engineering announced the finalists on November 1, 2021, at which time subscribers could commence voting at http://www.plantengineering.com/poy. (The ballot closes March 11, 2022.) MRO3i 2.0 will also be listed as a finalist in the November/December issue of Plant Engineering, and winners will be announced on April 25, 2022, and listed in the May/June 2022 issue of Plant Engineering magazine.
About Net Results Group
Net Results Group, LLC is a technology-focused consulting firm with a comprehensive offering for significantly improving MRO master data. Headquartered in Louisville, KY, the firm was founded in 1996 with the goal of being THE MRO master data governance expert. The firm's unique combination of asset expertise, reliability services and tools – including its cloud-based MRO3i™ technology suite – enables it to help asset-intensive organizations make intelligent use of their data. Professional services, including onsite and virtual walkdowns and assessments, also inform storeroom optimization and MRO inventory control to sharpen purchasing strategies, reduce operational costs, increase uptime and improve service levels. For more information, visit http://www.netresultsgroup.com.
