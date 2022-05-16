Net Tango partnered with Metro Nashville's web team on a multi-year website redesign and development project to restructure and improve the user experience across their large enterprise-level website. The project's primary goal was to streamline and simplify access to Metro Government services and information while improving the citizen experience. As Nashville.gov houses many thousands of pages and documents distributed across dozens of departments, Net Tango was tasked with identifying the top priorities of Nashville.gov visitors and building simple, elegant and user-friendly systems to get them to the resources they need quickly with minimal effort.
LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Net Tango, a full-service technology firm which creates enterprise-level web solutions for business and government organizations, announced today that it has completed the planning, design, development and implementation of a new website for Metro Nashville. The new, completely redesigned http://www.Nashville.gov, which launched in late 2021, serves as the primary source of Metro Government information and services for 1.9 million people and 40,000 businesses in one of America's fastest growing cities. With more than 30 million pageviews a year and over 3,000 searches a day, it is a critical resource to efficiently and effectively meet the needs of Nashville citizens.
"Net Tango has been a proud partner of Metro Nashville for over 11 years and were very excited to continue our partnership with the planning and launch of the new Nashville.gov site," said Susan Weiss, Net Tango Founder & CEO. "As we celebrate our 25th Anniversary, our years of experience designing and implementing large and complex websites for cities and other enterprise-level entities helped us transform Metro Nashville's website into a much more citizen-friendly experience. The new version of Nashville.gov builds on the successes of the original design and layers in additional ways to highlight critical information and services, adds several ways to get to the same information to accommodate different user types and browsing styles, and simplifies presentation of information while retaining access to an enormous trove of legacy content."
Net Tango started the project with an extensive user engagement study of both external and internal website users to assess who used the site, what they wanted to accomplish, and where there was significant opportunity to simplify content and enhance the user experience. Equipped with this valuable feedback from six months of user engagement research including a public survey and numerous focus groups with various stakeholders, Net Tango developed a site architecture and content strategy that emphasized easy access to city services for citizens, and simultaneously enabled department content editors to analyze and promote their programs and services.
According to Randall Williams, Division Manager for Web Based Services for Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, "From the very beginning, each part of the site was evaluated and rearchitected. Every function of this site, external and internal, was designed using feedback from Nashville citizens and internal Metro Nashville content owners. Even now that the site is live, we continue to gather feedback which is used to evolve the site over time. We are dedicated to making Nashville.gov a site that meets the needs of its users. Net Tango was, and continues to be, a valued partner in meeting our goals with the site."
The completely redesigned website is built on Drupal Content Management System (CMS) featuring a mobile responsive design, an improved user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) for site-wide navigation and an entirely new information architecture. It is state-of-the-art with advanced systems in place for content management, workflow, permissions and access, active directory integration, search, web applications, security, accessibility and more.
In addition, Net Tango engaged partner SearchStax to help implement a cloud-based Solr search server. The new Nashville.gov search includes indexed content from six different data sources and allows users to sort on several criteria and filter using facets for department, content type and data source. This custom search integrates information from hubNashville to create direct connections between Nashville.gov and Metro Nashville's citizen services portal. Behind the scenes, a custom SearchStax dashboard helps manage the details on search promotions, synonyms, suggested terms, spell checking, weighting, keyword highlighting and numerous other search options and tools. The end result is a search system that Metro Government can fine-tune as needed that returns relevant results for search users and provides meaningful insights into what content is the most valuable to the users.
Keith Durbin, Chief Information Officer for Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, added, "When we set out to redesign Nashville.gov we knew we needed to meet some very high standards. We weren't just looking to reskin the old site, but rethink how citizens interact with Metro Government through the website. The services-centric model has proven highly successful and providing consistent layouts across the entire site make it easier for users to find the information that is important to them. Net Tango helped us take this project from concept to reality and provide the citizens of Nashville and Davidson County a website that better meets their needs."
About Net Tango
Net Tango creates web solutions for enterprise-level organizations. Since 1996, we have been delivering innovative web solutions to our clients – from Fortune 100 companies, to government agencies and enterprise organizations. Our exceptional team of technology experts can help you plan, design, and build enterprise applications, responsive website, and more. Please contact Susan Weiss/502-245-1750 or visit http://www.nettango.com for more information.
