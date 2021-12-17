FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALOM, a global leader in supply chain management, has been awarded the Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award for 2021. This is the eighth consecutive year that ALOM has received this distinction for making sustainability a core part of its ESG (environmental, social and governance) commitment.
In March 2021, ALOM made a bold pledge with its NetZero Supply Chain Sustainability Initiative to achieve a net zero carbon footprint across its global operations by 2030. Formalizing this commitment, the company has implemented a transparent path of accountability to measure progress including its pending ISO 14064 certification. Expected in Q1 2022, the certification requires ALOM to track and report all direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). Additional focus areas of supply chain sustainability include supply base environmental management systems audits, operational efficiency, and collaboration with Purdue University Manufacturing Extension Partnership for staff training and consultation.
"ALOM has promised to our customers, employees, supply chain partners and communities that we will measurably achieve impactful sustainability goals in the coming years," said ALOM Senior Director of Quality and Sustainability Kaveh Moraghebi. "The ISO 14064 certification and subsequent annual audits will ensure irrefutable legitimacy to our GHG reporting and results. We are especially proud that our employees are a driving force, moral compass, and vital source of ideas to accomplish this ambitious but imperative undertaking."
This year, ALOM achieved significant progress in meeting the net zero goal. The company's California and Indiana facilities are now powered with 100% renewable electricity. At its Fremont, CA, headquarters, ALOM is on pace to recycle more than 400,000 pounds of paper and corrugate in 2021.
Beyond the "greening" of its operations, ALOM works closely with client supply chain stakeholders to improve sustainability across supported programs. "We have put in place a blueprint that has successfully increased sustainability for our client programs," Moraghebi said. "Areas such as packaging review and redesign, supply base and sourcing evaluation, centralized omni-channel returns processing, and automated order routing/fulfillment all make significant and positive net sustainability impacts during a single year."
"Whether it's a new solution, a new program or just simply a new way of doing business, these winners showcased heightened attention to social responsibility and environmental governance," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "Regardless of the challenges the supply chain industry faces, a sustainable supply chain continues to win in the end."
